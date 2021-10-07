The recent sale of the former post office building on North Fourth Street was good news to many Norfolkans. Not only is the Salvation Army getting a larger facility, but the abandoned property will finally have an occupant that will maintain the building and grounds.
The building that was recently sold was built in the 1960s to replace what is now the McMill Building on Madison Avenue, which was built by the federal government in 1903. It contained a number of federal offices, including a courthouse and the post office.
Norfolk’s first post office was established in 1868, just two years after the first settlers came to town. August Raasch was the town’s first postmaster, a job he happily relinquished after a year. His diary entry on April 9, 1869, says, “I opened the mail bag for the last time. I am at last free of this burden.”
At that time, the “Post Office” included a wooden box with paper, ink and stamps. Supposedly, Raasch carried the mail in his hat for “safe keeping.”
After Raasch resigned, Alvin Marsh took on the job. He operated a “sod hotel” on the corner of what is now Braasch Avenue and Second Street. Through the years, several people served as postmaster, and the post office was located in a number of homes and businesses, including William Widaman’s drug store on Main Street between Second and Third streets. He later bought a former saloon and converted it to a post office with “100 lock boxes, 300 call boxes and a fireproof safe.”
In 1890, the post office delivered around 7,000 pieces of mail.
Free mail delivery service in Norfolk started around the time the federal building was completed. But the process was not easy, requiring the cooperation of city officials.
In a 1902 Daily News article, it was reported that Post Office Inspector Albert O. Swift was a bit disgruntled over the fact that the “requirements he laid out for Norfolk to receive free delivery had not been met.”
“He stated to Postmaster Hays that he had made three definite conditions under which he would recommend that Norfolk should have free delivery. They were that the street names should be posted at intersections; that sidewalks should be repaired; and that houses and business buildings should be numbered,” the article said.
After touring the town and realizing that few of the requirements had been met, Swift gave Hays one more chance, with Hays promising to see to it that businesses and houses were numbered.
And so in June 1903, free mail delivery service started in Norfolk.
“The supplies needed for the scheme are all here, boxed up in a store room at the post office. There are iron mail boxes that will be placed around the city; iron posts upon which they will be fastened; pouches, straps, books and blanks for the carriers.”
When delivery service began, Norfolk had three routes. Route 1 was east of Fifth Street, “from the north side as far south as Bluff Avenue, near the Junction.” Route 2 included territory west of Fifth Street, and Route 3 included South Norfolk. The western boundary was 13th Street. The area west of 13th Street would be covered by a rural route.
The article went on to say that carriers will be “purely civil service basis and will work under the eight-hour law. … they are not permitted to labor more than eight hours per day and are compelled to return to the office even though they are but half through with their routes. This, with the extreme length of the routes, will make it highly probable that but one delivery a day will be made in the residence portion of the city.”