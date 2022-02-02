Mail delivery slow in coming to Norfolk

We take a lot of things for granted these days, including having mail delivered to the box by our front door six days a week — or seven days a week if circumstances are right.
That hasn’t always been the case.
Mail began arriving in Norfolk in 1868, just two years after those German immigrants traded their woodland homes in Wisconsin for the Plains of Nebraska, where they established Norfolk.
August Raasch, a Civil War veteran, was named the first postmaster, a job he didn’t necessarily enjoy. In fact, in April 1869, when he retired from his position, he is quoted as saying he was “at last free from this burden.”
The actual post office was nothing more than a box Raasch kept in his house containing mail, paper, ink and stamps. Supposedly Raasch carried the mail in his hat for “safe keeping and ease of distribution.”
After Raasch resigned his duties, the post office moved around a bit — from Alvin Marsh’s sod hotel to Mary Hurford’s home to William Widaman’s drug store. In 1882, Widaman bought a former saloon and converted it into a post office with 550 boxes. In 1890, around 7,000 pieces of mail were distributed from that site.
In 1903, the post office was relocated to the federal building (now the McMill Building) on Madison Avenue, where it remained until the 1970s, when it was moved to North Fourth Street. It’s now located on South Pine Street Industrial Road.
About the time the post office moved into the federal building, city officials were trying to establish free delivery service, a process that was more involved than it would seem.
In July 1902, post office inspector Albert Swift visited Norfolk to determine if conditions were right to begin free mail delivery.
He was not impressed.
According to a Daily News article from the time, this was Swift’s fourth visit to town. Each time, he gave Postmaster John Hays a list of conditions that had to be met before mail delivery could begin, and each time Norfolk failed the test.
The conditions included having the name of the street on a sign on every intersection, repairing the sidewalks and putting numbers on businesses and houses.
On his fourth visit, Swift found that the first conditions had been met, but the last one — putting address numbers to buildings — had not.
“The numbering of businesses, houses and residences is an absolute requirement by law, and I cannot recommend the establishment of the system until the conditions are met, neither would it do any good if I should as the department wouldn’t consider it under present conditions,” Swift said.
By the following spring, postal officials had everything in order, and mail service was scheduled to start on June 1.
According to the Daily News, “the supplies needed for the scheme are all here, boxed up in a store room at the post office. There are iron mail boxes that will be placed around the city; iron posts upon which they will be fastened, pouches, straps, books and blanks for the carriers.”
Initially, three carriers delivered mail along three routes. Route 1 was east of Fifth Street and south to Bluff Avenue; route 2 was west of Fifth Street, and route 3 included the south part of town. Thirteenth Street served as the western boundary of the delivery service.
The carriers were civil service workers who were not allowed to labor more than eight hours a day. Consequently, they had to return to the post office, even if they were only halfway through their route.
“This, with the extreme length of the routes, will make it highly probable that but one delivery a day will be made in the residence portion of the city,” said the Daily News.
Who could ask for more?