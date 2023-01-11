MADISON — A woman who used a fake identification card to obtain employment at Tyson Foods in Madison and later tried to obtain a second job at the meatpacking plant avoided a jail sentence.
Francisca Martin Sebastian, 35, was ordered by District Judge James Kube to pay a $1,000 fine for identity fraud, a Class 1 misdemeanor that had been pleaded down from felony criminal impersonation in December.
Martin Sebastian also was sentenced to a day in jail but had already served that time when she was arrested last February. She had faced up to a year in jail.
On Jan. 31, 2022, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy was called to the Packers Sanitation Services location within the Tyson Meats facility, where he interviewed a woman who was going by the name “Abigail Acosta,” according to an affidavit.
Acosta had recently applied for another position at Tyson and used a different name with a different form of identification — a U.S. employment authorization card — and a different Social Security number. Acosta, who had applied for the second position under the name Francisca Martin Sebastian, did not have any of the identification documents available.
After executing a subpoena, the deputy obtained a photocopy of the Oklahoma identification and Social Security card used when Acosta first applied for employment that began on Jan. 19, 2021. The photograph on the Oklahoma identification appeared identical to the photograph on Francisca’s employment authorization card, the deputy said.
The woman with whom the deputy conversed in person matched the appearance of the photographs on both identifications.
Authorities further learned through the Nebraska Department of Labor that, as of Feb. 15, 2022, the Social Security number corresponding to Acosta reported income from Packers Sanitation Services totaling $28,657.12 in 2021.
The deputy requested for dispatchers to search for the information included on the Oklahoma identification but said information couldn’t be found. And in examining the Oklahoma identification card, the deputy found that an authentic Oklahoma identification should contain a signature that overlaps the owner’s photograph. The signature on Acosta’s identification did not.
The deputy subsequently determined that Acosta’s identification was fictitious and used to gain employment with Packers Sanitation Services. Further, the human resources department at Tyson said it had nobody else employed at the plant going by the name of Abigail Acosta.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said it was unfortunate that federal authorities don’t always seem interested in enforcing their own laws, such as in Martin Sebastian’s case, and leave local jurisdictions to deal with the fallout.
“The defendant broke the laws of this country and used fake documents to make money — a lot of money over the years,” Kiernan said. “I simply ask this court not to take lightly this serious legal violation here.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Martin Sebastian was trying to make money for her family. Her husband had been deported, Hartner said, and her father died from COVID, inhibiting the ability to provide for the children in the family.
Hartner asked Kube to either fine Martin Sebastian or sentence her to probation so she could continue to work and support her kids.
Martin Sebastian — through court-certified interpreter Adrian Hinojosa, who appeared over video — told Kube she used fake forms of identification so she could have the means to support her children.
“I didn't mean to do anything criminal here in the state,” she said.
Martin Sebastian had since obtained a proper work permit and is living in the United States legally, steps that Kube said he appreciated.
“And I don’t think it would serve any purpose to have you be incarcerated and have you lose your job and not be able to provide for your family,” the judge said.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Amber Redwing, 31, 608 S. Ninth St., tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Redwing’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Pamela Burns, 28, 304 N. 10th St., Apt. 3, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Crystal Legate, 47, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Jerica Moore, 34, Omaha, failed to appear. Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for Moore’s arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Harlee Pufahl, 29, 3706 Lakeview Drive, pleaded not guilty.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Eric Jones, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 40, 511½ S. Fourth St., had his hearing continued.