Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has extended the * Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska... Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 951 AM CDT, Rainfall from overnight storms dropped over 4 inches in some spots. Emergency Management in Stanton County reports there is still water over roads in southern Stanton County, with water standing in farm fields. This has prompted an extension of the Flood Advisory for a few more hours. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Clarkson, Leigh, Creston, 8 Miles South of Stanton, Maple Creek Recreation Area and The Highway 15 And 32 Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&