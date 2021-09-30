MADISON — A Madison man with a litany of charges filed against him pleaded guilty or no contest to six charges in district court on Wednesday.
Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, agreed to plead guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief ($5,000 or more), flight to avoid arrest and failure to appear. Mahlin also pleaded no contest to theft by deception ($501-$1,499), which was reduced from a felony charge to a misdemeanor.
In exchange for Mahlin’s pleas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed three additional counts of failure to appear and a second concealed weapons charge.
Four of the convictions are Class 4 felonies and two are Class 1 misdemeanors, so Mahlin faces anywhere from 0 to 10 years in prison. The 21-year-old also has pending charges of first-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse in which he could face an additional 53 years’ imprisonment.
Mahlin appeared before Judge James Kube on Wednesday alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt. His convictions follow separate incidents within a month of each other in April and May 2020.
On April 2, 2020, Mahlin agreed to purchase a car from a local dealership and paid for the vehicle with a check written out for $27,067. About a week after the transaction, a bank informed the dealership that the checking account used by Mahlin had been closed, and the check would not be able to be cashed.
An employee advised Mahlin that he needed to bring in a valid check or return the vehicle, but Mahlin reportedly stopped answering the employee’s phone calls. Shortly thereafter, the dealership filled out a stolen vehicle report.
On April 14, 2020, Mahlin was arrested while he was the passenger inside another vehicle that was registered to him. During a search of Mahlin’s vehicle, police recovered a pill bottle that contained methamphetamine. Officers also located a .25-caliber automatic pistol and a knife inside the vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Shortly after Mahlin’s arrest, the stolen vehicle was found parked outside his mother’s residence. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the vehicle was found with about $13,000 worth of damage. The state will seek restitution for damages, Kiernan said.
Less than three weeks after his April 14 arrest, Mahlin was involved in a police pursuit while he was out on bond.
An officer noticed Mahlin’s vehicle and began a pursuit since Mahlin had a warrant for his arrest at the time. Police said Mahlin drove slowly for about six blocks but ran a stop sign near downtown Norfolk before “taking off in a reckless manner.”
Mahlin then ran multiple additional stop signs, authorities said, and drove more than 25 mph over the speed limit through residential areas.
His vehicle eventually left the roadway and damaged landscaping outside a house, Kiernan said. Mahlin then backed up his vehicle and narrowly missed hitting a patrol vehicle before fleeing on foot. He was spotted a short time later hiding underneath a vehicle nearby, according to Kiernan.
Mahlin is scheduled to be sentenced for the six convictions on Thursday, Nov. 18. A pretrial appearance on his sexual assault and child abuse cases is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25.
Mahlin is represented by Pat Carney in his two Madison County District Court cases.