MADISON — A man serving life in prison without the chance at parole for a kidnapping in 2003 could have his sentence altered later this year.
Rosario Betancourt-Garcia, 55, was convicted in August 2015 of kidnapping, weapons and conspiracy charges stemming from an incident more than a decade prior. It was learned at trial that Betancourt-Garcia had orchestrated the kidnapping of a man whom he thought was having a relationship with his estranged wife and knew of her whereabouts.
The victim said he was contacted in November 2003 by Betancourt-Garcia’s co-defendant, Jose Luis Trevino, and asked for a ride. When the two arrived at the Madison location, Betancourt-Garcia produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head, as did Trevino.
The victim was bound with cord and duct tape and was repeatedly threatened to be killed by Betancourt-Garcia and Trevino, before being left by himself, during which time he managed to get to a house nearby and ask for help.
Betancourt-Garcia and Trevino also told the victim that they were going to find the victim’s brother, take both men out to the country and kill them.
Betancourt-Garcia was convicted by a jury in August 2015 on charges of kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
The case took so long to get to trial because Betancourt-Garcia had been mistakenly deported by immigration officials shortly after the incident occurred. He then returned to the United States illegally and lived in Texas until he was arrested in 2013 and extradited to Nebraska on the existing warrant for kidnapping.
In October 2015, District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Betancourt-Garcia to life in prison on the kidnapping conviction, 10 to 30 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony and 30 to 50 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Following his convictions and subsequent sentencing, Betancourt-Garcia has appealed his case for several reasons. The appeals have mostly pointed to alleged deficient advice by his defense attorney. Betancourt-Garcia also alleged that the Madison County District Court erred in denying him certain postconviction evidentiary hearings.
Betancourt-Garcia’s initial appeal backfired, as the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the former Madison man should have received a mandatory life sentence on the conspiracy conviction, instead of a 30- to 50-year sentence.
So in January 2017, Johnson resentenced Betancourt-Garcia and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the conspiracy charge.
Betancourt-Garcia later submitted a separate appeal alleging a litany of errors made by his trial attorney, the attorney in charge of his original appeal and the district court. In December, the Supreme Court ruled that nearly all grounds for which Betancourt-Garcia submitted an appeal were insufficient.
The higher court did, however, determine that, on the conspiracy charge, Betancourt-Garcia should not have received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Supreme Court then remanded the case back to the Madison County District Court to determine the status of Betancourt-Garcia’s post-conviction relief.
A trial will have to be held in a few months before any possible resentencing. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said Wednesday that he planned to call, “at most,” three witnesses to testify at the hearing, which is expected to last a day or less.
Betancourt-Garcia is represented by Brad Montag of Norfolk, who asked the judge for about three months to depose witnesses and review evidence before trial. A specific date will be set sometime next week, and a pretrial hearing will be scheduled about a month before the trial.
Wednesday’s hearing was only a status update, so Betancourt-Garcia was not ordered by the judge to appear in person for the hearing. Smith said he wouldn’t object to Betancourt-Garcia appearing over Zoom during future hearings because of the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Betancourt-Garcia has been serving his sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Trevino was sentenced in May 2005 to 16 to 24 months for a terroristic threats conviction.