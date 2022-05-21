MADISON — A Madison man with a history chalked full of assaults on law enforcement officers was sentenced to jail on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 21-year-old Humberto Rodriguez-Ruiz to 660 days in the Madison County Jail for third-degree assault on an officer, a Class 3A felony, and third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
On May 19, 2020, a Madison police officer was dispatched to a Madison residence in response to a disturbance. When the officer arrived, a man was running out of the house, bleeding, with Rodriguez-Ruiz trailing behind him.
After learning that Rodriguez-Ruiz had attacked the man, the officer asked Rodriguez-Ruiz to step down from the porch of the house, but he refused. The officer approached Rodriguez-Ruiz and attempted to put him in handcuffs, but Rodriguez-Ruiz resisted and punched the officer in the face before trying to go back inside his residence.
Rodriguez-Ruiz continued to resist the officer’s attempt to place him in handcuffs, but the Madison man was eventually taken into custody.
The bleeding man who had come running out of the house said Rodriguez-Ruiz punched him, lacerating the right side of his head and causing a large bump on his forehead.
A woman who was at the scene was observed as having discoloration on her face and bruising and swelling on one of her fingers. She told law enforcement that Rodriguez-Ruiz punched her when she tried stepping between Rodriguez-Ruiz and the injured man.
Rodriguez-Ruiz, who has a series of convictions out of Florida for assaults on officers, had three additional charges dismissed as part of a March plea agreement. The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend 11 months in the county jail on each of Rodriguez-Ruiz’s two convictions.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said had he been aware of Rodriguez-Ruiz’s Florida criminal history before the plea agreement was made, he likely would have agreed to recommend a lengthier sentence.
Kiernan said the May 19, 2020, incident was concerning and appeared to be part of a pattern of behavior for Rodriguez-Ruiz.
“I take particular umbrage to the assault on the officer who was just out there trying to do her job and protect the victims in this case,” he said.
The deputy county attorney said Rodriguez-Ruiz’s list of assault convictions for someone his age is troubling.
“I don’t know if he’s just out there targeting law enforcement officers, or whenever he comes into contact with one, he just lashes out,” Kiernan said. “But there is a pattern that certainly seems to be developing.”
Kiernan asked for Rodriguez-Ruiz’s sentences to run consecutive to one another because there were multiple victims.
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner said Rodriguez-Ruiz’s criminal history is related to drugs and alcohol, and Rodriguez-Ruiz was intoxicated at the time of his most recent assaults.
Hartner said she reviewed the officer’s body cam footage, which shows Rodriguez-Ruiz “clearly striking” the officer. But it was unclear if Rodriguez-Ruiz actually punched the officer, Hartner said.
“I was pretty confident that a jury would convict him even if he didn’t strike her in the manner that she said,” Hartner said.
Rodriguez-Ruiz had not consumed any alcohol or drugs since his arrest and had not had any run-ins with the law as a result, according to Hartner.
The deputy public defender asked Johnson to consider probation for Rodriguez-Ruiz, saying he would move to Omaha, where he would have ample opportunities to seek counseling and substance abuse treatment.
Hartner asked Johnson not to exceed the state’s sentencing recommendation and requested the judge to run each sentence concurrent to the other.
Rodriguez-Ruiz apologized to the judge before he was sentenced.
“I would like to start by saying I am sorry for everything I've done,” he said. “I made a mistake and know I was wrong. Ever since that day, I started behaving good, going to my therapy, exercising and eating healthy, and staying out of trouble.
“My family is happy because of that. I’m willing to prove to you that I will change, and I have changed.”
Johnson told Rodriguez-Ruiz that his actions weren’t excusable.
“A less professional officer would have reacted a lot differently, and this could have been a much different result,” the judge said.
Johnson criticized Rodriguez-Ruiz for his repetitive bad behavior aimed at law enforcement officers.
“I don’t know when you started to believe that it was OK to attack officers, but this court takes a dim view of that,” Johnson said. “... When these guys show up and are in uniform, they’re asking that you follow their orders. If you have a problem with their orders, you address it in court, you don’t address it on the street.”
Johnson handed down 330-day sentences on each count and gave Rodriguez-Ruiz credit for 48 days served. Rodriguez-Ruiz must serve 316 days in the county jail, less credit for time served before his release.
Rodriguez-Ruiz also was ordered to serve 12 months’ postrelease supervision.
Others appeared before Johnson on the following charges:
Attempted second-degree assault, attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Amber R. Bruguier, 37, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine
— Matthew J. Kingsley, 30, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty.
— Zoe B. Rena, 34, Lincoln, pleaded not guilty.
Tampering with evidence
— Haiden M. Sleister, 18, Tilden, pleaded not guilty.
Intentional cruelty to an animal, third-degree assault
— Fabian I. Veliz, 35, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine
— Darren J. Wolf, 43, 511 E. Braasch Ave., failed to appear. Johnson revoked Wolf’s bond but a warrant for Wolf’s arrest was not immediately issued.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Monte C. Sorrells, 36, Omaha, admitted to violating his probation.
Probation violation for possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Luke R. Sukup, 27, 110 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 6, admitted to violating his probation.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500), reckless driving
— Treyvon A. Jennings, 30, Madison, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Second-degree assault
— Tonya Angell, 50, 404 S. Sixth St., failed to appear. Johnson revoked Angell’s bond and ordered a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.