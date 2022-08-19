MADISON — A 20-year-old man who admittedly took a relationship with a teenage girl too far was sentenced to jail on Thursday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced Juan Juan-Lucas of Madison to 6 months in the Madison County Jail for a felony child abuse conviction that Juan-Lucas pleaded no contest to in June.
Juan-Lucas was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a sexual relationship between Juan-Lucas, then 19, and a girl who was 14 at the time.
According to an affidavit, the parents of the girl had reported that they found Juan-Lucas with their daughter overnight. The girl told law enforcement that Juan-Lucas had come over late that night.
The victim told authorities that Juan-Lucas had touched her inappropriately on multiple areas of her body. Juan-Lucas later met with authorities and confirmed that he had shown up at the girl’s house to meet with her. He knew that the girl was 14 years old at the time and apparently admitted that he knew the age difference between himself and the girl may be “wrong.”
Juan-Lucas said he planned on not having a serious relationship with the girl until her parents approved of it. He went over to the girl’s residence, he said, only because the girl would have been mad at him if he didn’t go.
The Madison man disclosed to authorities that he hugged and kissed the girl while they were in his car parked outside the victim’s residence. During questioning, Juan-Lucas also admitted to touching the girl inappropriately.
Kube asked Juan-Lucas if he knew that it was an issue to be having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Juan-Lucas said he didn’t know at the time that it would be improper, but he has since learned of the seriousness of such a relationship and has realized the consequences.
As part of a plea agreement with Juan-Lucas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to make a specific recommendation as to what Juan-Lucas’ sentence should be. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Juan-Lucas’ statements to Kube contradicted his statements to law enforcement.
“He said (today) that he didn't know the age difference was an issue,” Kiernan said. “He apparently told police that he knew the age difference was wrong, but he didn't plan on having a serious relationship.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said a fair characterization of Juan-Lucas’ case would be that Juan-Lucas was young and didn’t realize that what he was doing was criminal in nature.
“It didn't matter that she consented, and he knows that now,” Hartner said. “Based on the age difference, Nebraska statute doesn’t allow that. He knows what he did was wrong. Even if he didn’t know it then, he knows it now.”
Juan-Lucas had no criminal convictions before the child-abuse case, something Hartner said was an indicator that Juan-Lucas was a suitable candidate for probation.
Juan-Lucas told the judge he hadn’t gotten into any legal trouble since he bonded out of jail nearly two years ago and had no plans to get into future legal conflicts.
“I learned a big lesson, and I don't think it will ever happen again,” he said.
Kube told Juan-Lucas that statutes don’t allow the judge to take into consideration whether Juan-Lucas was aware at the time that what he was doing was wrong.
“The reason for (that statute) is because older people should know that getting involved sexually with a younger person is wrong,” Kube said. “And being told by a 14-year-old girl that you better come over here or I’m going to be mad at you, that's not a good reason to go over there.
“I think you wanted to go over there, you wanted to be in a relationship with this girl, and you were sexually attracted to her. That’s why this happened.”
Juan-Lucas was given credit for 21 days served. With good behavior, he will spend about 2½ months in jail.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Joel A. Alvarez, 28, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Dylan C. Bolte, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Skyler Rodekohr, 27, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Attempted second-degree assault
— Kristen S. Clifford, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, failure to appear
— Michael L. Byrnes, 42, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He had previously pleaded not guilty to his other two charges.
Terroristic threats
— Shaun B. Jenkins, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest.
Criminal impersonation ($5,000 or more), identity fraud
— Francisca Martin Sebastian, 34, Madison, had a hearing on a plea in abatement scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.