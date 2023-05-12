MADISON — A Madison man with a history of domestic abuse was jailed on Thursday for one felony conviction and one misdemeanor.
Abraham Zarate, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 6 months in jail for second-offense violation of a protection order and third-degree domestic assault. His assault charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor in March when he agreed to plead guilty.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 11, 2022, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling in Madison was flagged down by a woman who reported that Zarate came onto her property, yelled at her and hit her, causing a bloody nose.
Zarate had driven by the victim’s residence and saw that the victim was with another man, triggering him to get out of his vehicle and approach the woman about whom she was with. The woman had previously been in a relationship with Zarate and has a protection order against him.
Zarate was fined $1,000 in May 2022 for violating the same protection order in 2021.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended incarceration for Zarate, explaining that the probation office had difficulty setting up a time to interview Zarate in preparation of the pre-sentence investigation report, an indicator that he has difficulties working with probation officers.
Kiernan added that Zarate had shown a history of not following the court’s orders as demonstrated by his protection order violations.
“But what sort of stands out to me in the PSI other than maybe assaultive behavior itself is him trying to blame the victim for this assault and pretty much everything else going on in his life,” Kiernan said.
Zarate alleged that the victim was attempting to run into traffic, so he grabbed her, causing her injury.
Moreover, Zarate blamed the victim for his inability to keep a job, Kiernan said. He alleged that she would take his car keys, making him unable to go to his workplace. The probation office checked with the employer, who said that Zarate had never worked there to begin with.
“So that just goes to show his untruthfulness,” Kiernan said. “I understand the PSI is recommending probation. I don't understand why, honestly.”
During the pre-sentence investigation, Zarate told the probation officer who was interviewing him that he believed the charges against him were “bogus,” a possible indicator that he didn’t take his case seriously.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, told Johnson that it was Zarate’s way of saying that he thought the initial felony charges were severe for what happened.
“And so maybe that wasn't the right way to say it to the probation officer,” Hartner said. “But he's here, he's accepted responsibility, he pleaded guilty, he’s here for sentencing.”
Hartner asked Johnson to consider probation for Zarate. Although he hadn’t previously dealt with significant drug and alcohol abuse, Hartner said, Zarate does have a history of sporadic drug use that probation could help him address.
The defense attorney added that the victim did not sustain any serious injuries in the assault.
Johnson told Zarate that the victim did not induce the commission of his crimes.
“As a matter of fact, the victim attempted to avoid all of this by obtaining a protection order,” the judge said.
Johnson noted that the pre-sentence investigation report placed Zarate at a high risk to reoffend. The judge also pointed to Zarate’s history of assaults and protection order violations.
“And so, ultimately, the court finds that this defendant would not benefit by any additional programming given the likelihood or the history of failing to follow the court’s orders previously entered,” Johnson said.
Zarate’s sentence includes 6 months for violating a protection order and 45 days for the domestic assault conviction, with the jail terms to be served at the same time.
Zarate was given credit for 5 days served.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more)
— Kelsey Cole, 40, 1401 S. Third St., Apt. 3, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Kelli A. Williams, 58, Newman Grove, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sriphrai Snedeker, 40, Wayne, pleaded not guilty.
— Michelle M. Macias, 49, Madison County Jail, had a request to reduce her bond denied.
— Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, 1410 Blaine St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer
— Nathan C. Eschliman, 39, Platte County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine
— Lazaro R. Pavon, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3A, tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Pavon’s bail and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 39, Madison County Jail, had a hearing on a plea in abatement scheduled for Friday, June 23.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Zackary N. Gotschall, 32, 1004½ W. Elm St., pleaded not guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Orin O. Saul, 45, 1900 Parker Circle, Apt. A, pleaded not guilty.
Intentional child abuse, third-degree sexual assault
— Ramon Villalobos Sr., 36, Madison, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony
— Austin Wingfield, 26, Monroe, Louisiana, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Nancy Zavala, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Intentional child abuse — two counts, third-degree sexual assault, solicitation of a minor — three counts, attempted third-degree sexual assault
— Travis Belina, 26, Battle Creek, had a preliminary hearing on the child abuse and solicitation charges scheduled.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Jordan Wintz, 29, Pierce, pleaded not guilty.
Burglary
— Brenda K. Sixtos, 34, Madison County Jail, had a competency evaluation ordered.