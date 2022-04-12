The suspect in a standoff last week in Madison could face prison time after being charged with felony animal cruelty.
On Friday, a complaint was filed charging 35-year-old Fabian Veliz-Navarro of Madison with one count of cruel mistreatment of an animal, a Class 3A felony.
About 7:15 p.m. last Thursday, a man called police and reported that Veliz-Navarro tried assaulting him and that Veliz-Navarro said he killed multiple animals. The state patrol was alerted and had several units arrive on scene about 7:30 p.m.
By 7:45 p.m., several armed law enforcement officers had the residence surrounded. Law enforcement could be heard making repeated commands for Veliz-Navarro to exit the residence using a megaphone but to no avail. About 8:30 p.m., Veliz-Navarro surrendered to authorities after they opened the front door of the residence.
In an affidavit supporting Veliz-Navarro’s arrest, it is alleged that Veliz-Navarro attacked and bit a man after hanging two household pets.
After Veliz-Navarro was taken into custody, the animals were retrieved from a small floor opening in the second story of the residence. Both animals were attached to ropes that were tied to a banister and dropped into the floor opening, according to a Madison police officer.
Upon being taken into custody, Veliz-Navarro was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for medical clearance. Veliz-Navarro said he had never suffered from mental illness, nor was he under the influence of drugs or prescribed any medication, according to authorities.
Cruel mistreatment of an animal, according to Nebraska statute, is committed when someone “cruelly mistreats an animal by knowingly and intentionally torturing, repeatedly beating, mutilating an animal.” The Class 3A felony is punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment.
On Friday, County Judge Michael Long determined that there was probable cause for the arrest and detention of Veliz-Navarro. The judge set his bond at $10,000 — 10% of which must be posted for release.
Convictions in Madison County for Veliz-Navarro, formerly of Norfolk, include reckless driving (three convictions), theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, attempted criminal trespassing, driving during revocation, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.
Pending a posting of bond, Veliz-Navarro was scheduled to make an initial appearance in county court on Tuesday.