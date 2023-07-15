Authorities arrested a Madison man earlier this week who allegedly threatened to kill a woman and children inside a home and was in possession of a hatchet.
Christopher Koh, 42, was named in a complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Friday charging him with felony counts of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and intentional child abuse not resulting in injury.
Koh was arrested Monday night following an incident at a Madison home involving a woman and several children.
About 11 p.m., the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Nebraska Street for a domestic disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit. A woman had reported that Koh was drunk, angry and scaring their children.
The woman who called police said she and Koh had gotten into an argument. As the argument escalated, the woman messaged one of the children to go to the basement to ensure that Koh had not retrieved a hunting rifle kept there, as he had previously threatened to use the weapon to kill the family, she said.
The woman then gathered the children, took them into a bedroom and locked the door to keep Koh out.
Koh told police that he had tried to pry the door open with a knife but was unsuccessful, so he grabbed a hatchet and used it to break a hole in the bedroom door, according to the affidavit.
The mother said she and the children had tried to hold the door shut while Koh was trying to break in. One of the children told an officer that they feared Koh would kill them if he managed to get inside the room.
The family alleged that Monday’s incident was part of a cycle of ongoing abuse that had lasted for years.
At the jail, Koh apparently admitted, through an interpreter, that he “did something wrong” and that he had broken his daughter’s door.
The argument between the woman and Koh began, he said, when he was trying to produce a Facebook Live video on a computer. But Koh’s wife told him not to record the video, telling him that it was shameful and embarrassing.
Koh alleged that the woman then shut off the computer and said insulting things to him in front of the children.
He added that his only intent in trying to open the bedroom door was to talk to the people inside.
Koh, according to the affidavit, previously had been arrested in Wisconsin on suspicion of domestic assault in which he allegedly chased the same woman with a knife. He allegedly told his family after that incident that he would kill them if they ever called the police on him again.
The family added that they feared that Koh would try to kill them if he is released from jail.
County Judge Michael Long signed an order finding that there was probable cause for the arrest and detention of Koh. The judge set his bail at $100,000.
Koh is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 18. He faces up to 56 years in prison.