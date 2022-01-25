MADISON — A 20-year-old Madison man could face prison time for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Juan Juan-Lucas appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and false reporting. He was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a sexual relationship between Juan-Lucas, then 19, and a girl who was 14 years old at the time.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the parents of the girl had reported that they found Juan-Lucas with their daughter in the middle of the night. The girl told law enforcement that Juan-Lucas had come over late that night.
She alleged that Juan-Lucas had touched her chest, legs and “underwear” area, both in the front and back.
Juan-Lucas later met with authorities and reportedly confirmed that he had shown up at the girl’s house to meet with her. He knew that the girl was 14 years old at the time and apparently admitted that he knew the age difference between himself and the girl may be “wrong.” Juan-Lucas said he planned on not having a serious relationship with the girl until her parents approved of it.
Juan-Lucas also disclosed to authorities that he hugged and kissed the girl while they were in his car parked outside her residence. During questioning, Juan-Lucas also admitted to touching the girl’s legs, groin area and chest.
Bond for Juan-Lucas was initially set at $100,000, with 10% required for release. It was later increased in county court to $250,000 after Juan-Lucas was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his bond.
Part of Juan-Lucas’ bond conditions were to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, meaning he is prohibited from being present around the girl or having any type of communication with her.
Less than a month after the alleged assault, Juan-Lucas was allegedly messaging the girl via email and social media. It was later discovered through school officials that Juan-Lucas and the girl had engaged in a lengthy email conversation.
In court Monday, Juan-Lucas appeared before Judge James Kube alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Hartner motioned to continue Juan-Lucas’ pretrial and trial. She said Madison County Attorney Joe Smith was planning to speak to the alleged victim and would likely make a plea offer upon doing so.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t object to the continuance.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 3A felony, and false reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted of both offenses, Juan-Lucas could face up to 4 years in prison.
He is scheduled to appear next for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Feb. 28. Juan-Lucas posted bond in December 2020, and on Monday, Kube continued his bond at $250,000.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Monday on the following:
Probation violation for criminal impersonation, obstructing a peace officer
— Tori M. Wooters, 26, Albion, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., was unable to appear due to health reasons.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dustin T. Wright, 36, 605 S. First St., Apt. 2, failed to appear but did not immediately have a warrant issued for his arrest.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), conspiracy to commit theft
— Bailey Dice, 24, Seward, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon
— Nathaniel I. Dykes-Leach, 27, Lincoln, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Third-degree domestic assault, driving while revoked from DUI
— Joshua K. Gennrich, 40, Pilger, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault and guilty to driving while revoked from DUI.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dawn Heller, 38, Plainview, pleaded guilty.
Assault by strangulation, domestic assault causing bodily injury, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 30, 808 S. 11th St., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jessica Holmes, 35, Linn, Kansas, pleaded guilty.
— Michael J. Fowler, 30, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded guilty.
— Georgia M. Little, 19, Beemer, motioned to continue her pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine — three counts, driving under the influence, resisting arrest
— Opal E. Lehmann, 37, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue her pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., motioned to continue her pretrial.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with physical evidence
— Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Bartlett, pleaded guilty to all charges.
First-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person
— Suzy A. Milne, 49, Omaha, had a hearing scheduled for a motion in limine.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, false reporting, failure to appear
— Jerica J. Moore, 33, 923 S. First St., motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Derek R. Pedroza, 34, 1910 S. First St., was unable to appear due to health reasons and had his pretrial continued.
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 23, 908 S. 14th Place, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Probation violation for attempted possession of buprenorphine, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — second offense
— Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, postrelease supervision violation for theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Justin L. Zohner, 41, 83525 550th Road, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Attempted possession of testosterone, failure to appear
— Jeffrey Deboer, 50, 511 S. Sixth St., pleaded no contest to attempted possession of testosterone and guilty to failure to appear.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
— David M. Duncan, 44, Grand Island, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Violation of a narcotic drug law
— Hazel Giron, 19, Sioux City, Iowa, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual assault, intentional child abuse
— Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 21, Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Matthew V. Vaughan, 36, 112 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Criminal impersonation
— Tausha L. Whitman, 26, Norfolk, was unable to appear due to health reasons; pretrial was continued.