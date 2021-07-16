MADISON — The City of Madison will have to make good on about $54,000 in property tax revenues spent for other community projects unrelated to the tax increment financing projects they were intended over the past 11 years.
Craig Kubicek, auditor in charge for the State of Nebraska, reviewed his findings and discussed them via video with the Madison City Council at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Kubicek said it appeared some of the funds went as intended, but the excess revenues went to expenditures on other community projects. It would be up to the local prosecuting attorneys to decide if any charges would be filed, he said.
Both Madison City Attorney Mike Brogan and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith were in the audience at the meeting as Kubicek and other members of the Madison City Council listened and asked questions.
Neither attorney said they saw any intentional wrongdoing but wanted to review the matter and ensure the funds are paid back to the entities that should have received them.
This apparently was discovered when Kubicek was making a presentation at a League of Nebraska Municipalities Conference on TIF that was attended by Madison and other city representatives recently.
Madison officials asked Kubicek to do a presentation to the Madison Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which Kubicek did a few weeks ago. The Madison CRA then asked Kubicek to make the presentation to the Madison City Council, which he did via Zoom on Wednesday.
Kubicek did not perform an actual audit but reviewed Madison amortization figures on a PowerPoint presentation Wednesday.
The two questionable projects were on Family Dollar and Quantum Technologies projects from about 2010.
The projects had generated about $174,000 roughly in property taxes over about the past 10 years but were only scheduled to have about $106,000 paid back over that time.
The additional funds should have been used to retire the TIF early but instead appears to have been used on other community projects, Kubicek said.
He said some members of the Madison CRA used the term “bucket TIF” to describe what they believed they were allowed to do, treating it almost like a revolving fund. There is no mention in statutes of “bucket TIF” and it isn’t allowed, Kubicek said.
One of the most disconcerting aspects is that Family Dollar didn’t want the TIF, but the CRA went ahead and requested it, Kubicek said.
Mayor Al Brandl and city council said they are aware now that there were errors on how the funds were spent and will work to make sure those funds get paid back. At one point, Brandl asked the council if the CRA should be dissolved, but nobody appeared ready to do that.
Smith said he would review the finances with Brogan to make sure all the entities that should have receives the funds do so now in full.
A former city employee who worked for the City of Madison told the Daily News after the meeting the city was told by a TIF attorney that “bucket TIF” was allowed, with funds going into a pot that could then be used for any community improvement project.
With TIF, the additional funds generated by the improvements must be used to pay for the infrastructure of the projects for up to 15 years. If additional funds are generated, they must go toward retiring the debt early and not be used for other projects.