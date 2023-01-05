MADISON — So far, it has been going as good as can be expected. Maybe it is even a little better than expected.
Madison County Treasurer Donna Primrose said Wednesday that most people have accepted the possibility of not always getting their same license plate numbers so far this year in Madison County.
“People have been understanding,” she said.
Madison County received about the first half of the A numbers and won’t get any more until the second quarter. It did not get any other letters.
The shortage of materials and labor were told as reasons why those were the only plates delivered.
Madison County — which features the number 7 followed by a hyphen and a letter followed by up to four digits — didn’t get its usual number of license plates to start the year.
That means that anyone whose license plates expire in the first three months and has an A series number above 6000 or B or C numbers will not be able to get their same number.
It also means that some residents who have a low A number will not be able to get their same number back.
On Wednesday morning, one woman who did not want to be identified was excited as she showed off her low A number license plate. She said the license plate had been in her family since 1925 and she was glad to maintain it.
The shortage affects four types of plate classifications: Cars, commercial trucks, farm and motorcycle.
The new design is a mosaic pattern depicting the “Genius of Creative Energy.” It is based on artwork inside the state Capitol building in Lincoln.
It was designed by Nebraska-based brand and design consultant Drew Davies, who said it reflects the creative energy of all Nebraskans.
Workers in the Madison County Treasurer’s Office are being creative to make the problem as least disruptive as possible. They have gone through and pulled all the numbers of vehicles that have been sold or residents who have moved out of state.
That will enable those numbers in the A series to be given to people who last February, for example, purchased a new vehicle and were given a C number.
Now they will get a new A number not in use and not the number of someone who already has that number in Nebraska.
Unfortunately, however, there will be hundreds of people who will lose their license plate numbers in the county through no fault of their own or the county.