MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners this week reviewed the services provided by Midtown Health Center, which helps the county to serve the indigent population.
Kathy Nordby, director of Midtown Health Center, shared examples of the center’s past work and latest plans with commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
Madison County contracts with the Norfolk-based center for determining general assistance and need.
Nordby, who has been the director since 2011, said she believes the county has been helping to fund Midtown since about 2007, providing annual funds of about $90,000.
“You brought us out of a really bad situation and said it is important enough to serve this population,” Nordby said.
The health center also received federal funding in 2007. It primarily serves those without any health insurance.
One of the ways that Midtown helps the county is to provide burials for the indigent. The county also has the right to pursue costs from the deceased’s estate.
Midtown Health Center has grown significantly in the number of people it serves, Nordby said. This year, it expects to serve about 8,200 people, with about 28,000 encounters of various types.
It has grown from serving about 4,000 people in 2011. At that time, about 1,900 were uninsured.
With the Affordable Care Act and other efforts, it looks as though only about 2,200 people were uninsured last year who were served, Nordby said.
Midtown Health Center also offers services in other communities, including Madison and West Point, in addition to 14 schools, including all of the Norfolk schools.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he appreciates the work that Nordby and her staff have done, providing help for both those who don’t have insurance and those who need help.
“I’m very frugal by nature,” Nordby said.
Midtown Health Center also has purchased the former Courtesy Ford building in downtown Norfolk. Plans now include an integrated service model with partner agencies that also serve a similar population.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if there are many illegal immigrants being served.
Nordby said there is a stable undocumented population, and the center does offer documentation services.
“We would encourage that (documentation),” she said.
There hasn’t been a big increase in the Latino population. The general population usually is about 10% to 12% minorities, with about 40% of the population served consisting of minorities. Last year, patients who spoke six languages were served, Nordby said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he knows the center offers quality care, including people who go to the center just because they like a doctor or the care they get.
And having worked previously as a funeral director, Stinson said he appreciates the general assistance that was provided with county burials for the indigent.