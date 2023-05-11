MADISON — Taking advantage of a smaller price increase than in recent years, it looks as though Madison County employees will be able to get a lower deductible for their health insurance again.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners discussed health insurance in detail Tuesday with a representative of Blue Cross Blue Shield after learning recently that it appears health care insurance premiums will be going up 3.98% in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Commissioners ultimately approved a lower deductible option for employees through a “buy-down.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said after getting hit with about a 17% increase the previous year and based on a recent meeting with employees, the county wants to see if options might be available to help employees.
Uhlir said based on the current increase and not passing any of it to employees, the county is looking at a $97,967 increase to premiums. The county has 107 employees enrolled in the $2,600 deductible offered last year.
The county also had two employees on another plan, “$6,100 DQDHP Plan,” which basically means there is a higher deductible, but then the employee can contribute dollars to a health savings account. The health account is portable and can go with the employee at another job. This plan increase also is 3.98%, with no increase for employees.
Uhlir said the county wants to get the “buy-down” on the deductible back in place because it does help a lot of employees. The proposed deductible would be $1,000, as it once had been.
“I think it is a peace of mind thing because you never know when you are going to get sick to the point where you need the buy-down,” Uhlir said.
Anne Pruss, the county clerk, said with the buy-down, the county contracts with First Concord Benefits Group. That company manages the funds coming in from the county and charges the county $6.50 per employee to manage the fund, she said.
Mike Boden, the benefits services manager for the Nebraska Association of County (NACO) employees, said NACO partners with First Concord to manage that buy-down fund. Other counties also use it, he said.
From the members’ side, it is streamlined so there isn’t duplicate paperwork for employees with claims, Boden said.
The county also looked at other Blue Cross Blue Shield options. It is required to have its health care coverage choice by Friday, May 19, Pruss said.
The amount charged to the county for the additional $1,000 lower deductible is expected to be about $85,000.
The county also chose to have the new lower buy-down go into effect immediately with the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, rather than wait for the calendar year start of Jan. 1, 2024. However, it isn’t 100% certain that can occur. Pruss said she would check if that was possible, otherwise the county has to wait until Jan. 1.
Uhlir said on the budget expenditures he had received so far from the offices, everyone seems to be doing well to stay within what was projected last year.
The county tentatively has projected a 3% increase in salaries for employees in the next budget.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said in the future, he would suggest that the county look at increasing wages by a set amount instead of percentages.
Last year, for example, the county increased employee salaries by 6% to try to keep up with inflation. If a person makes $25 an hour, then that person received a $1.50 per hour increase. A person making $15 an hour got a 90-cent increase, Schmidt said.
“Next year, I’d like to see an across the board increase in cents or dollars or whatever,” Schmidt said.
Anyone over five years also might get another increase to reward longevity, he said.
“That doesn’t mean you guys (commissioners) are going to agree, but that’s an idea I’d like to bring forward,” Schmidt said.
Uhlir said with the new program for the budget, the county should be able to enter figures like that and determine more quickly what type of impact that would have on the overall budget.