A Madison man serving a jail sentence for a protection order violation and domestic assault was charged this week with a felony for allegedly assaulting another inmate.
Abraham Zarate, 40, was named in a complaint filed on Thursday by the Madison County Attorney’s Office with one count of assault by a confined person without a weapon, which carries a prison sentence of up to 3 years.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Madison County deputy was asked by a superior to review a video of an alleged assault that had occurred at the jail on Tuesday evening.
A group of inmates were playing a game of cards when Zarate allegedly stood up and struck inmate Garett Ladwig, 20, on the right side of the face with a closed fist.
Other inmates, according to the affidavit, could be seen on the video arguing with Zarate about what had occurred. Ladwig, meanwhile, got up to clean his nose and mouth from what appeared to be blood.
County Judge Michael Long set Zarate’s bail at $10,000. Zarate is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
On May 11, Zarate was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 6 months in jail for second-offense violation of a protection order and third-degree domestic assault.
Johnson had noted at Zarate’s district court sentencing that the pre-sentence investigation report placed Zarate at a high risk to reoffend. The judge also pointed to Zarate’s history of assaults and protection order violations in handing down his sentence.
Zarate is scheduled to be finished serving his district court sentence on Monday, Aug. 14. He then would have to post the bail set by Long in his new case to be released from jail.