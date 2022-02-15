MADISON — A Madison County Jail inmate who assaulted another inmate in October will spend additional time behind bars following a conviction and subsequent sentencing on Monday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 40-year-old Troy Chaney of Pierce to 180 days in jail on Monday for the conviction of attempted assault by a confined person. The sentence was handed down following a plea agreement in which Chaney had an assault charge amended to attempted assault.
Chaney appeared in court on Monday alongside his attorney, Michael Moyer.
Moyer informed Johnson of the plea agreement, which also included the dismissal of a false reporting charge, plus an arrangement for the county attorney’s office to recommend a 6-month jail sentence.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, 39-year-old Andrew Allen reported to jail control employees that he had been assaulted just before the jail’s lockdown on Oct. 17. Allen reportedly was not bleeding, but an investigator said he noticed that Allen’s neck and the back of his head were red.
Allen told the investigator that there had been words exchanged about another inmate’s case. After the exchange, Allen said he went up to his cell to avoid getting into any trouble.
After Allen went to his cell, he said, another inmate who was later identified as Chaney walked up a flight of stairs, entered his cell and started punching him in the head. Chaney then walked back down to his own cell just before lockdown, according to Allen.
An investigator had asked Chaney about the incident and read him his Miranda rights, which Chaney waived.
The Pierce man said Allen and a man identified as “Inmate 3” had been “having words” before lockdown. According to Chaney, Allen had told Inmate 3 that his parents committed suicide because Inmate 3 was “a little (expletive).”
Chaney initially told an investigator that he had never gone to Allen’s cell and followed him up the stairs only because he “had enough.”
Inmate 3 said Allen had been talking about his case and that each of the inmates who were around at the time were tired of listening to Allen. Video surveillance showed Chaney walking into Allen’s cell and exiting a short time later.
In court on Monday, Chaney maintained his stance that Allen had been talking ill of another inmate and wouldn’t be quiet about his case.
“There was a gentleman that was talking about his case, and everybody apparently got tired of hearing about it,” Chaney said of Allen. “He was picking on a kid; he was jumping at this kid and they were chest bumping each other. So I went up (to Allen’s cell) and told him he was bumping on a kid. I should have never went into his room, but that’s how it all happened.”
The “kid” Chaney was referring to was 25 years old at the time of the altercation, according to court documents. While Chaney conceded that he had entered Allen’s cell, he said that he was only inside the cell for about 15 seconds.
“There were multiple witnesses that said (Allen) punched a window and everything and self-inflicted a wound on his hand,” Chaney said. “There was no indication that I was in an assault or violent altercation at all.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t address the apparent hand wound Allen had suffered. Instead, he pointed to evidence that Allen had red marks on his face and neck that he didn’t have until after Chaney entered his cell.
Kiernan, in recommending the aforementioned jail sentence for Chaney, said an incarceration term would be suitable, particularly because Chaney at one point had two other district court cases pending.
“This is the second of three cases Mr. Chaney’s had pending before the court,” he said “... He’s still got a terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony case pending. In this particular case, the victim did suffer some slight pain and slight injuries, but nothing major. Based on the facts, the parties came to this agreement, and I believe the recommendation is fair.”
Moyer argued that, had Chaney’s case gone to trial, evidence would have shown that Allen instigated a controversial sequence of events.
“The victim in this case was Andrew Allen and, according to the evidence, it would show at trial that Mr. Allen was an instigator and really upset almost everybody in the jail,” Moyer said. “That doesn’t excuse the conduct, but it’s certainly a flashpoint to what caused any altercation that day.”
When asked if he would like to speak, Chaney told Johnson that he would like a second chance to get his life back.
The judge then handed down Chaney’s 180-day jail sentence and gave him credit for 77 days already served. Because of good-time laws at the jail, plus the fact that Chaney had been incarcerated for several months, he must serve 99 days less 77 days in jail before he is eligible for release.
Chaney was sentenced to a separate 180-day jail term on Jan. 28 for attempted possession of methamphetamine and had already completed that sentence because of credit for time already served.
Besides the jail sentence he is currently serving, Chaney is being held on bond stemming from an alleged October incident in which he brandished a knife and threatened to kill a property owner in Norfolk. His next hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday, March 4.
If he is convicted in that case, the Pierce man could face up to 53 years in prison.