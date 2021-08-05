Lutheran High Northeast staff are striving to secure the resources needed to expand agricultural and vocational education with a new construction project on the horizon.
The school announced on Thursday that it will launch a capital campaign to fund two separate facility additions totaling $3.4 million.
The plans include a 12,750-square-foot building designed to offer classes in welding, small engines, animal care and production, woodworking, agronomy, horticulture and more. It would be big enough to allow students to pull in tractors or other vehicles and keep small animals.
Another addition will be a 2,250-square-foot science classroom for lectures, lab work and storage.
The campaign has been in the works since Principal Dan Sievert’s second year on the job, when the school received survey results from parents and students — more than 90% wanted to see agriculture and vocational education at Lutheran High.
“It was a good time for us to start going down this road of new agriculture and science buildings because there was a lot of community support, not only in agreement with those two areas but also some financial backing,” he said. “This is the next step for Lutheran High Northeast.”
Dr. Amanda Hafer, the school’s sole agriculture teacher, was only just hired a couple of years ago as part of the effort to provide more ag and vocational education. She started Lutheran High’s first FFA chapter with 24 students last fall.
Sievert said there’s no designated space for Hafer’s classes — instead, she has to travel to several classrooms throughout the day.
But that isn’t as limiting as the fact that the school can’t offer vocational classes like small engines and welding, he said.
“When this school was built, ag education was not at the forefront as it is now and now it’s a pretty typical direction for schools to go,” Sievert said. “There’s a lot of schools that are adding ag and vocational education because it’s very highly regarded and needed in our area.”
Hafer said she wants to teach students critical vocational skills to prepare them for the workforce, or for even tasks they might complete at home that involves woodworking, welding or farming.
But Lutheran High’s current space is not conducive to introducing those types of courses.
“I drag tables outside, and we do stuff outside in the back, but the weather has to be nice,” she said. “There’s no place to store (materials) except for the back hallway. It’s just nice to have that space to do more stuff.”
While the campaign doesn’t publicly launch until early October, Sievert said there are already people who are interested in donating. He also is applying to various foundations for support, along with traveling to churches to spread the word and talking to corporations and businesses.
The school is seeking three-year pledges, so donors can spread their gifts over the course of three years instead of one a time donation.
Once it starts, the campaign will last eight to nine months. Sievert said construction should start this fall, with a completion goal of January 2023.
“The idea is we have enough pledged that it would be a financially sound decision to break ground,” Sievert said. “Because those pledges are a promise to the school that that money is coming and we would be able to secure financing in the short term and then pay it off in the next three years.”
A campaign kickoff event will be announced later this fall. Sievert encouraged anyone with questions to come to the school’s Beef Blast event on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to speak with campaign leaders.
People also can read more about the campaign and project details on the school’s website, lhne.org.
Hafer said the new additions are crucial to offer needed education to students, including those not at Lutheran High. Once completed, the school plans on involving the community and other feeder schools with the new facility to offer hands-on activities, visits from local ag leaders and more.
“Everything we do with ag has to do with something that came from the Earth, and I think just focusing on God giving it to us is a huge thing,” Hafer said. “If we don’t have this program and students really want to do it, they will go somewhere else, but they don’t get that aspect of working and living in God’s creation.”