Chantz Ames, a Lutheran High Northeast graduate, is a laid-back and well-behaved student.
However, his quiet personality is a stark contrast to his backstory.
“When I was young, I was born into a pretty rough family that wasn't exactly the best environment to be around,” Ames said. “My bio parents and bio family, in general, had chosen to make some bad decisions in their life.”
Ames said he was eventually removed from his original household and placed into a guardianship.
He then was transferred from Valentine to Norfolk to live with a new family.
“(Coming from) a town of 2,000 coming into a town of 25,000, there were a lot more things to do, a lot more people and a lot more friends to make. Just more opportunity, I think,” Ames said.
Moving to Norfolk also provided more attention to Ames— which he wasn’t always getting at his original home, he said.
“Sometimes people were around, but I kind of was just left to do whatever,” Ames said. “And then once I came to Norfolk a lot more people cared what I was doing.”
Adjusting to the bigger Nebraskan town was not always easy for Ames, though.
“I've been with (my new family) for a little over 10 years now,” Ames said. “It took me awhile to adjust. I started out at public school and it wasn't going so great and it just wasn't another great environment that wasn’t helpful in my life.”
Ames said he attended Norfolk High School during his freshman year, but he wasn’t used to the larger school.
So he and his family decided to transfer him to a private school — Lutheran High Northeast. It ended up helping him a lot.
“Here at Lutheran High, everyone knows who you are,” Ames said. “You can get more one-on-one (time) with the teachers. Everything is a little bit more personal.”
According to Ames, he also had more time to work on things at Lutheran High Northeast, whether that be homework or other activities.
Some of the activities Ames was able to participate in during high school were sports and the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
“When I came to Norfolk and was brought into a new family, they entered me into Cub Scouts,” Ames said. “And eventually, I went to Boy Scouts and, at one point, I kind of pushed it to the side.”
But then his father got him back into it and he was able to achieve the Eagle Scout Award, the highest Scouts BSA award, Ames said.
Boy Scouts wasn’t the only thing Ames’ family introduced to him, though. When he came to Norfolk, his family also introduced him to faith by helping him get baptized and more.
However, Ames said his education at Lutheran High Northeast also helped him learn about religion.
“Everything got a little more personal. Once I came to a private school and learned about (faith) every day, it opened my eyes a little more,” Ames said.
Faith also helped him address his past, Ames said.
“Something that helped me get through it all was just thinking about how what's happening is happening for a reason, and it's all part of God's plan,” Ames said.
After graduating from Lutheran High Northeast this Sunday, Ames said he plans to attend Chadron State College to pursue a degree in physical education.
“He has persevered,” said John Laskowksi, a family friend of Ames. “I think through some really challenging times. And as a result he has this sense of patience with situations and with people. And he's been just resilient, time and time again.”