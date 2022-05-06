Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk has welcomed a new pastor.
The Rev. Luther Zuberbier was installed during a ceremony on April 24.
A 2017 graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Zuberbier served in Phoenix from 2017 until coming to Norfolk in 2022.
“I grew up in a pastor’s family and, ever since I was a kid, it was on the back of my mind. Although, I wanted to try other things,” he said.
Zuberbier said he took an opportunity try a few other things after college but eventually decided ministry was the right path for him.
Shepherd of Peace, located at 502 N. 37th St in Norfolk, is a growing congregation. It has been part of the Norfolk faith community since 1975, when eight families began gathering for worship at Washington Elementary School in Norfolk. It gained mission status from the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod Board for Home Missions and later became Shepherd of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church the following year.
Last summer, churchgoers embarked on a construction project to add 1,200 square feet of space for a pastor’s office and a copy room, as well as a new foyer.
The project was led by members of the congregation, but the church has been without a pastor for quite some time. When Zuberbier’s name came up, they gave him a call.
“The people seemed really friendly and the town seemed like a great place to raise my kids,” Zuberbier said. “And the people needed a faithful shepherd.”
Zuberbier and his wife, Allie, have four children: Theodore “Teddy,” 6, Eloise, 5, Raymond, 3, and Bonnie, 2.
Zuberbier said even though his family has had only a small taste of of Norfolk, he can tell it is a special community. Zuberbier said he is excited to share the gospel of Christ with the people of Norfolk. One of his goals is to reach the community with the gospel.
“I’m passionate about teaching people the truth of the gospel. If the people here stay focused on that, we’ll do just fine,” he said.