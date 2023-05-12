A cystic fibrosis lunch-and-learn hosted by Sandy Schellpeper, Sherry Johnson and Julee Pfeil was held Thursday afternoon at the Norfolk Country Club.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the lungs, as well as other organs such as the pancreas and intestines.
Speakers at the lunch included Maddie Leonard and Johnson, both of whom have children diagnosed with CF.
Leonard began with a brief slideshow educating attendees on the cause of CF, a mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein.
Although symptoms of CF were recognized much earlier, the first time the disorder was linked to cysts of the pancreas was in 1938, when pathologist Dorothy Hansine Andersen described and named it.
Johnson then spoke on her experience having children with CF. Her son, Jimmy Johnson, was diagnosed with CF and avoided more severe respiratory issues but had to undergo regular chest physical therapy for treatment.
Because the therapy requires two people, Johnson was concerned her son would not be able to attend college. But Jimmy Johnson was invited to participate in a new clinical trial for a vest that served the same function as the therapy.
“You just got your ticket to college,” Johnson recalled telling her son.
Jimmy Johnson is now married with seven adopted children. Johnson expressed her gratefulness for the developments in technology that made his treatments possible.
Johnson’s daughter Elizabeth, who was also diagnosed with CF, was significantly more affected by respiratory issues, Johnson said. She underwent many IV treatments and regular hospitalizations as a child and had to wear oxygen and an antibiotic pump her senior year of college.
When her lung function dropped significantly in her senior year, Johnson said her daughter was told it was time to undergo a lung transplant.
Although lung transplant candidates usually receive only one lung, according to Johnson, CF patients typically receive both lungs in a transplant to prevent infection spreading to the new, healthy lung.
Elizabeth Johnson was airlifted to Minneapolis, where she underwent a bilateral lung transplant.
Now, after her lung transplant, Elizabeth Johnson works at Northeast Community College.
“The only reason she’s not here right now,” Johnson said, “is because she’s testing for her EMT license.”
Elizabeth Johnson also runs a half-marathon every year “to honor her donor,” according to Johnson.
Leonard returned for a presentation on the future of CF research and treatment, which includes looking into methods such as MRNA therapy and gene editing or transfers. She finished by asking attendees if they would help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in its search for the cure.