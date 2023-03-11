Lower Elkhorn NRD takes no action on Battle Creek flood issue

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors again discussed the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) study into options for how to address flooding problems in the community. Once again the board engaged in far-reaching discussions into the flooding issue and, again, no action was taken.
At the request of Mike Sousek, LENRD general manager, JEO Consulting Group project manager John Petersen addressed the board in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings among board members as to the specifics of the WFPO study or the resulting cost estimates for addressing the flooding problems in Battle Creek.
JEO is one of two engineering firms hired by the NRD to conduct the Battle Creek WFPO study, the second firm being Houston Engineering out of Omaha.
During its Feb. 9 meeting, the NRD board voted to change the objectives of the WFPO study to exclude the possibility of building a dam as a means of keeping the water out of Battle Creek. Given the availability of federal and state grant programs, and a sizable contribution by the City of Battle Creek, the cost to taxpayers for the proposed dam would have been around $7 million.
With the dam off the table, however, board members were left with considering a levee system to keep the floodwaters under control. The levee is not eligible for the grant programs and therefore could cost district taxpayers as mush as $42 million through an increased NRD property tax assessment.
Peterson explained the specifics of the levee option and the costs associated with it.
“With the levee option, as with all the other options ... the goal is to provide 100-year flood protection to the city of Battle Creek,” Petersen began. “That’s not just risk reduction, but also looking at the FEMA flood plain and insurance requirements. Any project we’re looking at, we want to make sure it would prevent the city from being mapped into the flood plain in the future.”
Petersen said that, as with other options that have been considered, the levee system could be effective in reducing flooding in Battle Creek; however, there are drawbacks.
“All of these projects could be effective, but to date we have not studied them in depth as options mainly because of the NRCS reading criteria; it just didn’t look like it was going to get funded through the NRCS programs.”
The National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) is a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The NRCS program would have provided most of the funding needed for the previously proposed dam project. The NRCS already has provided more than $500,000 to the NRD for the WFPO study, because of the consideration of the dam project.
When the NRD board elected to suspend consideration of the dam as part of the WFPO study, NRCS funding was no longer an option. Furthermore, because the board removed consideration of the dam from the study, the NRD likely will have to reimburse the NRCS for the funds provided to have the dam study completed. The original WFPO was 90% complete when the board voted 11-4 to suspend consideration of the dam. A revised study into the levee option will cost the NRD $360,000, Sousek said.
“You voted to take the word dam out, so now you can’t finish it,” said board member Chad Korth while addressing fellow board members. “So now you’ll pay 500,000 back. That’s what your vote said.”
Also addressing the board was Mike Sotak with Houston Engineering.
“I can tell you right now that none of those projects in town ... the levee, diversion, channel widening ... none of those are close to meeting WFPO economic criteria,” Sotak said. “So if you’re looking to spend money to investigate those to potentially change your WFPO plan, you’re wasting your money.”
Sotak said because the levee project, while reducing flooding in Battle Creek, could increase the risk of flooding in other communities along the Elkhorn River, there is no guarantee that the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources would even approve the project for construction.
Community leaders getting involved
Last Friday, several NRD officials met with city and business leaders to discuss the potential for increased flooding in Norfolk, and other area communities, because of the potential diversion of water around Battle Creek by the levee system. Officials from both Nucor and Norfolk Iron & Metal, as well as Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, attended the meeting.
Korth also attended Friday’s meeting and said the flooding issue is much bigger than just solving the problem in Battle Creek.
“We’ve got a global issue here,” Korth said. “Our product here in Norfolk, Nebraska, goes everywhere.”
Korth said business leaders expressed concern about the potential for the railroad or Highway 81 bridges being damaged or destroyed by a flood as they were in 2019.
As the result of the 2019 flood, the only bridge providing rail access to Norfolk was unusable for two months, and many of Norfolk’s industrial leaders saw their businesses suffer.
“It was devastating,” said Arnie Robinson, president of Norfolk Iron & Metal. “There were no other answers. It was a major problem.”
In addition, in 2010, a flood of the Elkhorn River caused a railroad bridge to collapse into the river, threatened Highway 81, negatively affected numerous businesses and caused the death of a railroad employee.
Robinson said that while those on his management team don’t dwell on disaster contingencies, they are always evaluating their plans, just in case.
“The increased risk of flooding is not good for our community. We have to look at what our options are and look at what you can do to protect your company.”
Korth said he is concerned that because of the risk of flood and potentially losing the Highway 81 and railroad bridges, businesses may decide not to continue spending their money in Norfolk.
Board member Melissa Temple stressed the importance of the feedback received from community and business leaders.
“It was very sobering hearing from Norfolk Iron & Metal and Nucor, who employ many people in my district and your district. I think getting their input, realizing that our decision is going to affect where they do business ... that’s something we all need to consider,” Temple said.
Sousek explained that he has started to hear from area industry leaders and they are concerned about the increased potential for flooding, as the result of how the NRD addresses the problem in Battle Creek.
“I’m hearing through the grapevine that Continental, Cardinal Health, AWG ... they all have concerns about this discussion we’re having, and I’m sensing we’re going to hear from more.”
Sousek said he is also starting to get calls about the potential for increased property taxes in the district.
Still, at the end of the hour-and-20-minute discussion, the board was unready to take any definitive action on how to proceed with the WFPO study or a formal study into a levee system.
“I am currently working with NRCS to get an extension. This plan was supposed to be getting wrapped up in April, and we’re obviously not going to meet that,” Sousek said. “I still need direction on where to take this.”
Sousek said the issue would remain on future NRD board agendas until a decision on how to proceed was made.