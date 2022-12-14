Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Light snow expected. Snow accumulations of up to around one inch. Areas of blowing snow developing later tonight and continuing Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could cause areas of reduced visibility later tonight and on Thursday. Locally hazardous driving conditions could occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&