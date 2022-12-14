The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors enacted penalties on irrigation violators Wednesday, including one of its own.
Mark Hall, chairman of the Lower Elkhorn NRD board, reportedly used 11.42 inches of water in 2022 but was allocated 9 inches.
Hall said he believed he should have been allowed 2 more inches for having rye, a cover crop that he planted in both 2021 and 2022.
Hall didn’t have documentation, however, for the cover crop. That proved to be a significant point as the penalty for violators was having their water reduced by how much they were over their allotment for each of the next two years.
In effect, the 2 inches over will cost him 4 more inches instead of just .84 of an inch.
For farmers during a dry year, a couple of inches of water can mean the difference of tens of thousands of dollars in yields.
Wednesday was the first of two days of hearings, going over the cases of 12 property owners for 13 properties that were found to be in violation. One owner had two properties.
There were another seven property owners who did not appear before the board of directors and agreed to the recommended penalty. Their cases also were discussed.
Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager, said the LENRD has 179 wells that are subject to the 9-inch allocation. Those wells were drilled after 2017, and the well owners signed documents saying they would adhere to that allocation.
It is worth noting that 147 wells were in compliance, Bruckner said.
Some violators on Wednesday were as low as .49 of an inch over or as high as 5.65 inches over.
The board wrestled with how to treat Hall, whose violations were by a tenant. Still, the procedures of the Lower Elkhorn NRD hold the property owner and not the tenant responsible for irrigation usage.
Hall was the first of the violators to be considered. Part of the concern was what the board decided for him would be the standard for others.
Joel Hansen suggested that Hall should be penalized for going over 2.42 inches. He did not have proof of a cover crop, Hansen, said, and if they allowed Hall’s testimony during the hearing to be sufficient, they would need to do that for other violators.
“I have a lot of heartburn over this hearing,” Hansen said. “This isn’t somebody who is new to the game.”
Hansen said the 9-inch per acre limit for crops and 2-inch for cover crop was well discussed.
“At what point do we as board members hold ourselves accountable to the public?” Hansen asked.
Leadership should set the example, Hansen said. If the board allows leniency, it will set the example to others in the future that violating it isn’t going to have much for consequences, he said.
Matt Steffen, one of the directors, had suggested that Hall be given credit for 2 inches because he testified that he had a cover crop. That would have made the penalty only .42 of an inch for the next two years.
Hansen said he strongly disagreed.
“Up until the point that I realized there was a tenant involved, I was going to make a motion to reject his (Hall’s) variance and make him come back to apply for a new one to ever irrigate that land again,” Hansen said.
As directors, “we have to be better than everybody else,” Hansen said.
Scott McHenry said he would agree with those sentiments and asked that Hall resign from the board.
“The one person who should know the rules is trying to bend them,” McHenry said. “That shows a lack of respect to a lot of individuals.”
McHenry said Hall’s actions showed a lack of respect to fellow board members and the staff for preparing the documents and the work they completed.
The original motion of putting the penalty at a 2.42-inch reduction for two years failed 5-5.
Subsequently, another motion was put forth to make it only .42 of an inch for two years. That motion also failed 5-5.
After another lengthy discussion, the board finally decided to reconsider the original motion of 2.42 inches for each of the next two years. It was approved 8-2, with Jerry Allemann and Chad Korth voting against.
Along with the hearings and discussion, the board met for a little more than 4½ hours. Some violators asked for leniency, including that young farmers cannot afford to be penalized given the drought, paying for new wells and other expenses.
Thursday’s hearing is to consider 11 more alleged violations. It was scheduled for 1 p.m., weather permitting.
