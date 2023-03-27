A packed crowd of more than 60 citizens were on hand last week to hear the latest discussions by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors on the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) study.
The study, which began in 2019, is meant to identify potential solutions to the floodwater problem in Battle Creek. The community has historically dealt with flooding and since 2019 has seen both 500- and 100-year flood events that have devastated the community.
To date, the 90% complete WFPO study has pointed to a dam as the most expedient solution to mitigate the flooding problem. Building a dam, however — the costs of which could substantially be paid for through state and federal grant funds — has been a source for controversy among board members and in the community.
Those who favor the dam argue that it’s the only minimally invasive and fiscally responsible solution to the problem, while opponents counter that the dam would require area landowners to sacrifice too much of their personal property to see the structure built.
Last Thursday, citizens and business leaders representing both sides of the issue addressed NRD board members with their concerns.
“I didn’t come here to advocate for the dam, or advocate against the dam; there’s a common denominator amongst the landowners and Battle Creek residents that we just want some protection from the floods in Battle Creek,” said resident Bryan Daum. “We’ve had the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood within 10 years, and that’s kind of unheard of.”
“You never build a church just for Easter Sunday, but I think you have to think along those lines to help protect our community in Battle Creek.”
Opponents to the dam project have said that other options, such as a levee system around Battle Creek, should be considered. A levee system, however, is not eligible for government funding, and the $42 million bill for the project would fall to taxpayers.
District resident Gerald Kratochvil addressed the board, saying the problem is not a new one and that the dam is the best possible solution.
“Battle Creek has been asking for something to be done for years ... you could use one dam, and a levee, and get it paid for. As a landowner and taxpayer in the district, I don’t want to see the district fork out the bill. You cant afford to do that,” Kratochvil said.
Area landowner James Geyer spoke against the dam, saying that the economic impact of the land loss would be too costly.
“We want to help and be part of the solution. I do business in Battle Creek and consider myself part of the community,” Geyer said. “... over $125,000 of property taxes will have to be made up from somewhere. The school district, fire department, Madison County commissioners are not just going to give up those tax dollars.”
Geyer added that one of his concerns was that if he were required to sell his land for the dam project, he would have to pay capital gains taxes to the federal government.
“The other point is a selfish point, I admit it. It’s not just a simple fact that you write landowners a check for the current value of the ground,” he said.
Part of the budget for dam project is more than $26 million set aside for the purchase of close to 1,800 acres from area landowners. Geyer said the tax bill on his land would be more than $330,000 if he didn’t invest the money from the land sale into more property.
Battle Creek residents in favor of the dam, however, said the burden of paying a capital gains tax pales in comparison to losing your home to floodwaters.
Area industry leader speaks
Also addressing the board was Johanna Threm, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel in Norfolk.
“I am just here tonight to speak a little bit to the devastation to the industry in Norfolk in 2010 when the flood took out the rail bridge south of town,” Threm said. “I know you guys are considering different options to protect the town, which absolutely is number one, but I think we’ve got to remember that anything that creates a further threat to that rail bridge and the industry ultimately is going to have a huge effect on many, many people that work in this community.”
Threm said Nucor Corp. employs more than 1,100 people in and around Norfolk and that those people contribute significantly to the local economy. When the bridge was lost for 59 days in 2010, the cost to Nucor was in the multimillions of dollars.
“The cost to Nucor during that time was devastating. I can confidently speak for the fact that with the infrastructure the way it is and the threat to the rail bridge with floodwater coming in, among other things, likely Nucor would not locate in the same place today as they located 50 to 65 years ago.”
Board member Scott Clausen, who has perhaps been the most vocal member against the dam, disputed Threm’s comments.
“Do you realize though, that we have a lot of cities to the west, all the way out to Atkinson, that contribute to the Elkhorn flooding? It’s not just Battle Creek,” Clausen said.
“Sir, I do realize that the river flows from west to east ... I understand what you’re saying,” Threm responded. “I’m speaking toward not compounding the problem.”
Clausen said even during the most severe flood scenarios, the capacity of the Elkhorn River is only minimally increased by 2% because of flooding.
“Understand that 2% in the Elkhorn ... it isn’t a lot,” Clausen said.
“I don’t know if I would say it wasn’t a lot ...,” Threm said.
Clausen said that the damage to the rail bridge also was caused not by floodwaters, but by trees that were uprooted and floating down the river during the flood.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also submitted a letter to the board, which was read aloud by board member Melissa Temple.
“The City of Norfolk has a vested interest in the LENRD's efforts to control flooding in the Battle Creek watershed. We believe that moving away from a proposed dam structure and toward a levee system will further exacerbate water levels in the Elkhorn River in a significant flooding event.” the letter said.
Shane Weidner, who directed emergency response during the 2010 and 2019 floods, said he had witnessed the devastation caused by floodwaters firsthand.
“That river was mean. I’ve never seen water like that. We had loss of life. We had tremendous damage,” said Weidner of the 2010 flood.
Weidner said he witnessed water flowing in over the tops of overhead doors during the flood and that any flood prevention plans were essentially useless during that time.
“2%. .. 1% ... 10%; I don’t know what Battle Creek contributes to that, especially when we have a 100-year flood or a 500-year flood, but it’s a significant amount of water,” Weidner said.
Previously, the board voted to completely remove the dam from consideration as a flood mitigation problem, thereby putting the WFPO study on hold. During Thursday night’s meeting, however, the board backtracked slightly, voting to allow general manager Mike Sousek to negotiate completion of the study, which includes the dam, with Houston Engineering. The study, which is due to be completed by next month, has been paid for by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture; however were the study to be incomplete, the NRD would be responsible for reimbursing the grant funds.