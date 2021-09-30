The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted to allow 295 acre feet of new irrigation development in hydrologically connected areas of the district.
A hydrologically connected, or 10/50, area is land where 10% of the water does not reach a river in 50 years. For non-10/50 areas, the district approved 2,500 acres.
Before approving the number of new acres, the directors discussed delaying the decision until the spring or next fall so the district could use a new computer model that would allow more accurate results.
The directors ultimately rejected this, though, because of the economic impact it may have on the district and because the fall application has become the standard in the district.
Director Chad Korth made a motion to amend the soil score from 85 to 80, which was seconded by director Scott Clausen.
“I’d like to give the producers who may not have got here first and got all the primo ground the opportunity to develop some acres,” Korth said.
Last year, the directors voted to lower the score from 90 to 85.
Director Joel Hansen said he was against amending the score further because it defeats some of the purpose of having one in the first place, he said.
“If we just keep revising and revising, we lose the teeth of that soil score, which the intent is to find the best ground for development,” Hansen said.
Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager, said there were 10 to 15 applications that didn’t meet the soil score last year. According to the district’s rules, 80 would be the lowest it can be amended to.
The amendment failed 7-5.
Director Roger Gustafson said he would support the number of acres this year, but in the future the district needs to take a hard look at its system.
“In the entire district in the 10/50 area, that’s all 15 counties that are in there, we are only allowing 295 feet per year,” Gustafson said. “I’m conservative, but it comes to the time where it’s stupid.”
In some areas in his subdistrict, no one is even able to request new acres for irrigation, Gustafson said. This has an economic impact on the area.
“The towns in my district, it’s all agriculture,” he said. “We’ve gotten hit pretty hard.”
Chairman Mark Hall said the new model may allow for more acres and new areas to be opened up in the future.
“We know we’ve got some current townships that are closed to development,” Hall said. “So hopefully the model in the future will potentially allow those to be evaluated.”
In the end, the motion passed unanimously. The sign-up period for standard variance will be Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Anthony Wisnieski, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Jay Reikofski.
Board members absent: Bob Noonan and Rod Zohner.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the district.
— Approved work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the district.
— Accepted pickup bid.