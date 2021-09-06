HUMPHREY — There’s a lot going on in Humphrey, and that’s why more people are settling in here.
The latest census figures show Humphrey’s population grew 12.8% from 2010 to 2020. The population now sits at 857 people, up from 760 people in 2010, a growth of 97 people. Humphrey is in the top 7% of cities that saw population growth.
Humphrey’s population increase reverses a decline from 2000-10, which saw 23 fewer residents.
In 1980, Humphrey’s population stood at 799; it fell to 741 in 1990, increased to 786 in 2000 and declined again to 760 in 2010.
It’s no wonder young folks are staying here and raising families and people choose to move in and make Humphrey their home.
About seven years ago, a new football field with turf and track was built that is the envy of towns much larger than Humphrey.
And the work continues.
Today, a group of citizens is doing the groundwork to have a new municipal swimming pool built, and a new fire station will eventually be built where the old pool was located.
The Humphrey Rural Fire Board wants to build a new fire station at the site of the old pool, which was demolished earlier and the site vacated.
The land needs to be built up about 2 feet, and the rural board has spoken to engineers and architects.
The new fire station would be on the east side of the property, allowing room for future growth.
While work is still being done to develop a plan for the new fire station, the concept of a new pool is taking shape.
City councilman Andy Reigle and former mayor Lonnie Weidner are part of a community pool committee, the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee.
In November 2020, Humphrey voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase with money dedicated for a new pool. The issue passed 281-163 and will increase sales tax from the current 7% to 7.5%.
On top of the sales tax, the city has about $500,000 set aside for a new pool. It also is seeking grants and will establish a capital campaign to raise funds locally.
The pool will be built where the tee-ball field is in Foltz Sports Complex.
Humphrey’s existing public pool is more than 50 years old. The original pool opened June 18, 1922, and the current pool opened in the summer of 1961.
Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Design Consultants was hired to spearhead the design of a new pool.
He set up a website for an online survey of what people would like to see in a pool, so the public had input into its design.
The earliest the pool can open is the summer of 2023, and McElyea said there would have to be a bond issue vote between now and November to stay on that timeline. Construction would begin in the spring of 2022.
The new pool will draw more people to it, McElyea said, and the new pool will have attractions for all age groups — which will mean more families using the pool and staying longer and using it more often.
Some of the amenities include zero-depth entry, heat and slides, which are common for a pool in a town like Humphrey.
“Rarely do we do a pool without zero-depth entry, some sort of a slide or amenities for a family; that’s very typical for a town of any size,” McElyea has stated.
He said a heated pool would allow it to open a little sooner, which positively affects revenue.
The Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee is applying for a grant from the Nebraska Games & Parks Commission, which will help finance the pool.
While municipal pools are not necessarily money-makers — they are more of an amenity that town needs to maintain and draw residents to town. And judging by the census count, Humphrey is already a place people want to live.
Annexation also could mean future growth for the town if businesses grow or locate in Humphrey.
The Humphrey City Council has annexed properties north and east of Humphrey.
During his time as mayor, Weidner said businesses inquiring about locating in Humphrey lost interest once they found out there was no infrastructure — water and sewer — provided in areas outside city limits, and they would have to pay to build a water and sewer supply.
The council then began the long process of annexation by forming a comprehensive planning commission and zoning board and hiring a firm to help the commission develop a comprehensive plan for future growth.
The plan looked at land uses, what the city could look like in the future, zoning and areas of possible annexation. It took two years to develop the comprehensive plan, adopting it in 2019.
With the comprehensive plan in place, the city could plan for growth and take a look at supplying infrastructure to the proposed areas of annexation.