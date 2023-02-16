Longtime businessman builds 40-year legacy in community

BLOOMFIELD — From humble beginnings, Roger Palu of Bloomfield has turned an unexpected opportunity into a 40-year-old sustained business. Roger’s Yamaha is a Yamaha motor sports and outdoor equipment dealer in Knox County and serves a radius of 30 to 60 miles around Bloomfield.
As Palu tells it, his plan had been to work with livestock, but when that didn’t work out, he had to find another way to make a life and a living.
“My love of my life was livestock, but I couldn’t get into it.”
Palu said when it became clear he had to find another way to provide for himself, an advertisement that he saw about becoming a motorcycle mechanic pointed the way for him to start a new career.
“I went to Denver in 1974 and took the schooling there. I got a job in Yankton and then a job in Creighton,” Palu said. “I worked for a guy by the name of Cliff Thompson for six years, In November ’82, I came into work one day and he said, ‘Well, you got two choices; you can either buy the place or find a job.’ So I bought the place.”
Palu said Thompson was fair with him on the purchase terms, and the business officially became Roger’s Yamaha on Feb. 1, 1983.
Palu said his first obstacle as a new business owner was struggling with a faltering economy in the early 1980s.
“That was 1982 when the economy went south. We paid anywhere from 15% to 18% interest.”
Palu said the long-term success of Roger’s could be attributed to the farming community around Bloomfield and the use of ATVs for their farming and cattle operations. Roger’s also handles maintenance and repairs on all the vehicles and equipment it sells.
“When the three-wheelers first came out, everybody thought they were a toy, which they were, but they worked them into their farm programs and then started using the four-wheelers,” Palu said.
Surviving as one of Bloomfield’s mainstay business owners is not the only way Palu has had an impact on the community there. He served six years on the city council and 14 years on the fire department, in addition to sponsoring several local leagues and organizations.
Palu is a native to the community, having been raised in Bloomfield and graduating from high school there.
Palu’s two son’s helped him with the business when they were in high school there, but after attending college in Lincoln, they have both since moved away.
Palu said that while he doesn’t have any specific plans for the future disposition of his business, he has no plans to quit anytime soon. Last year, Roger’s Yamaha sold motor sports and outdoor equipment in six states.
Roger’s exclusively sells Yamaha ATVs and LTVs, as well as Big Dog lawn mowers. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Speaking to the wider efforts to promote economic development in Bloomfield was Allan Kersten, president of the Bloomfield Community Foundation (BCF) and owner of Kersten Auto.
The BCF helps new and emerging businesses in the community by providing financial support and other services to business owners who are looking to put down roots in the community.
“This last year, we had four small businesses that we gave low-interest loans to help them with their down payment to get started,” Kersten said. “That’s been a real positive. These are our efforts to keep business moving in the community.”
Kersten said business and economic growth in the community have been steady over the past several years and a couple of large employers have had a tremendous impact.
“We’ve got a cattle feeder here, Miller Feed Lot, that’s taken over three of the feedlots and expanded. They have four locations in this area.”
Kersten said Michael Foods, a cage-free chicken producer, is also a major employer in Bloomfield.
Kersten is also actively looking for a tenant for the 11,000-square-foot call center facility left vacant when the former tenant moved out during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Kersten said the call center is fully equipped with cubicles, furniture and a dedicated fiber-optic line in the facility.
While growth in Knox County has slowed down in the past 10 years, the population in Bloomfield has remained stable at close to 1,000 residents. Thanks to community business leaders like Palu and Kersten, the future of business and development in Bloomfield appears to be in good hands.