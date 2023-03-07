For longtime Norfolk residents, the evolution of the city’s downtown is easily recognizable.
Through additions of new businesses and apartments, construction of the Riverpoint Square and an increase of community events, downtown Norfolk, to many, has become an attractive location for a night on the town.
Scott Buss, the Downtown Norfolk Association’s marketing director, said the growth and development of downtown is a credit to many people, including city officials, entrepreneurs and association officers.
The Downtown Norfolk Association, founded in 1983, comprises downtown business owners and employees who meet once a month in an effort to promote downtown.
Buss, the manager at Viaero Wireless’ downtown location, has been involved with the Downtown Norfolk Association for nearly seven years and was named the marketing director last April. A Pierce native, Buss said he became involved with the association because he likes Norfolk and wants to help the city succeed.
“(The association) brings all of the store owners together to ask, ‘What’s everybody’s vision? What do we want to do? What do we want to accomplish? How do we get more people down here?’ ” Buss said.
Decades ago, downtown was a busy place, but it later went through a period where “there really wasn’t a lot going on down here,” Buss said. The slowing of downtown was attributed in part to many retailers shifting to a mall setting.
Part of the association’s goal when it started, Buss said, was to return downtown to what it once was.
One area of focus has been to add entertainment — events that bring people downtown and to local restaurants and stores. This includes the downtown concert series, which began in 2021 and is held once or twice a month during the summer at the Riverpoint Square at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue. This year’s concert series will kick off with the band Trick Police on Saturday, June 3.
Buss said around 30 people usually attend the Downtown Norfolk Association’s monthly meetings. A focal point is planning family-oriented events, such as last year’s Hometown Holidays Festival, which Buss called “a hit.”
Buss said making and keeping downtown vibrant also has been a topic of discussion.
The Aksarben Foundation, Wayne State College and other area officials formed the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative in 2018, which, at its core, is aimed at attracting and retaining young people to the northeast part of the state, beginning with downtown Norfolk.
“I want this to be a place where I can raise my kid and where he’s going to want to stay,” Buss said. “You see so many people that, when they graduate college, they might do an internship here. They’re great workers; they’re awesome. But then as soon as they’re done with the internship, they go to Omaha or Lincoln because of just the common theme: We need something to do.
“What a lot of this is kind of geared toward is to try to get Norfolk to be a town where people want to stay.”
Local and out-of-town entrepreneurs alike have recognized the attractiveness of Norfolk’s downtown, Buss said, and they’ve decided to invest, serving as a major contributor to downtown’s current state.
“And now there’s been kind of a shift back to this style of shopping — and there’s so much stuff going on down here now, it’s bringing a lot of people out here,” he said. “You come down here on any evening and it’s busy. But on a weekend, there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of people down here.”
Buss not only credited businesses that are newer to downtown, but also longstanding bars and restaurants that have “revitalized what they’re doing,” such as adding live music or other entertainment.
Looking ahead, the association will continue to look at adding stores, Buss said — especially new, unique businesses that diversify what Norfolk has to offer. The association also will look to continue existing events and plan new ones that attract people from both Norfolk and other towns.
Past and present leaders of the Downtown Norfolk Association have been key to making downtown attractive, Buss said, including current president Amy Renter, the owner of Magnolias; vice president Scott Adams, the owner of Ravenwood Art Gallery; and treasurer Stephanie Bates, the activities development director for the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
“It does not happen without so many other people helping out,” Buss said. “... It’s so much better when you’ve got a good group of people with the same vision, and that’s what we’ve got down here.”