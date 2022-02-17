Around 338 Valentine’s Day cards were made by Girl Scout troops and donated to local senior citizen care facilities.
The valentines were distributed and split between three local senior citizen care centers. Around 105 cards went to Norfolk Veterans Home, 95 went to Heritage of Bel-Air, 120 to The Meadows and 18 went to Edgewood Norfolk Memory Care.
According to Harriet Marsh, a Girl Scout troop leader, a total of nine troops helped make the cards.
“It's kind of fun to have an event where all the troops can get together,” Marsh said.
Marsh said this was the Girl Scouts’ first time donating Valentine's Day cards to senior care centers. She plans on having them make cards again for the holiday because the troops had so much fun.
“The girls had fun with it because they (the cards) were all totally different. And I think the residents will enjoy them,” Marsh said.
Volunteerism and service time are important parts of Girl Scouts, Marsh said. This is one of the reasons why she facilitated the Valentine’s Day card donations.
“We are always trying to work on service projects,” Marsh said.
Most of the Girl Scout troops met one day to make the cards. It took them a total of three hours to make more than 300 cards.
Three other troops made the valentines at their own meetings, Marsh said. She then later donated them all to the senior care centers herself.
Marsh has been a part of the Girl Scouts since 1998. She is a troop leader and service unit leader. She also manages the cookie cupboard in Norfolk.
“I wear many hats,” Marsh said.
The Girl Scouts started selling cookies again this past Friday, but the cookie “drive-thru” will begin selling at the Elkhorn Valley Museum this Saturday. The drive-thru allows customers to buy cookies from their cars, Marsh said.