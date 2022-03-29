Different factors go into deciding where to plan road trips over the summer — whether it's the distance, location or prices. This summer, travelers might decide where or if they want to go anywhere, based on the price of gasoline.
With gasoline prices on the rise locally and across the country, gas stations have seen a noticeable difference in the number of customers that they have come in to purchase gas.
“Traffic and business have gone down,” Prime Stop manager Holly Cunningham said. “Our daily sales look like they are a lot higher because of gas. Our dollar amount in sales has doubled, but our gallons being sold is lower.”
According to Nebraska Energy Statistics, in February 2021, regular unleaded gas was being sold for $2.49 per gallon, mid-grade was being sold for $2.58 per gallon and premium gas was being sold for $2.94 per gallon.
A year later every octane grade rose.
In February regular gas was $3.31 per gallon, mid-grade was $3.41 per gallon and premium was being sold for $3.77 per gallon in Nebraska.
Nebraskans and those in Northeast Nebraska have felt the sting of rising gasoline, said Morgan Fajman, Shell manager on First Street and Benjamin.
“A lot of our customers aren't very happy,” Fajman said. “Everything is just so high, so people are making it day-to-day when it comes to purchasing gas.”
In Norfolk, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices have nearly increased $1 in every octane grade from a year ago.
In 2021, locally regular unleaded gas was $2.82 per gallon, mid-grade was $3.02 per gallon and premium was being sold for $3.37 per gallon. This past week, regular unleaded gas was being sold for $3.71 per gallon, mid-grade was $3.91 per gallon and premium was $4.36 per gallon. It's a trend that has been increasing every month over the past year.
“I think we are going to keep seeing an increase,” Cunningham said. “I think there is a trend of it going up, but I hope I’m wrong.”
Despite the increase in prices, there have been a few gas stations that have had the same amount of business they had, especially from the local customers that have been loyal to the business over the years.
"Business has been good since people still need gas," Reynoldson's Riteway Services manager Sam Reynoldson said. "It hasn't slowed up at all."
With the summer coming up right around the corner, the possible trend of gas prices might hinder or change summer plans for locals or those around Nebraska.
“It’s going to be detrimental this summer,” Cunningham said. “Our business is supposed to pick up over the summertime and if it stays like this, people won't be boating, camping or traveling. There is going to be an impact.”
Cunningham has heard and seen the discouragement from truck drivers and locals, but she said they are looking for answers when it comes to her business.
“We see frustration from truck drivers and everyday drivers, which you can see it when they purchase gas. I’ve even had several truck drivers tell me that as prices have been going up, that they are going home and parking their trucks until prices go down,” she said. “Our in-store sales are down because they are spending more money at the pump. Even when it looks like our store sales are up, we are actually losing money because you have to have margins. When your gas prices are coming in as high as they are, our margin on our prices is so low to keep them affordable. It's hard to see any margin. The money we are making off of fuel is considerably less.”