BlueLine Training Institute owner Fred Roskens kept hearing from residents about gun safety classes.
Over the past two years, Roskens — who's done such training from the Norfolk Police Division for around three decades — has made a mission in teaching community members about proper gun safety at his business, 122 S. Fifth St. in Norfolk.
“I would constantly be approached by people, asking if there was anything around that did that type of training,” Roskens said. “I didn’t know of anybody necessarily, a few people here or there held concealed carry classes but nothing to expand upon the state’s requirements for concealed carry.”
BlueLine is a security and gun safety training company. It first started as a security guard company about nine years ago before introducing gun safety courses two years ago.
BlueLine offers beginner, intermediate and advanced courses for handguns and rifles, as well as concealed carry permit classes. The company also provides classes on first aid and prevention from sexual harassment, rape and assault and more.
Roskens teaches his students four key safety points.
The first two include treating all guns as though they’re loaded and never pointing a firearm at another person — unless that person is going to harm them — or themselves, Roskens said.
He added knowing the surroundings around the target is also an important rule to follow. It’s vital to keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until you’re on target and ready to shoot, Roskens said.
“Guns don’t go off unless the trigger’s pulled,” Roskens said.
BlueLine also utilizes a firearm simulator to help students go through a given scenario where they may need to use their weapon. The simulator is done by the students using a pistol equipped with a UV light that is recognized by the screen.
Gun safety is an emphasis for Lutz Embroidery owner Rich Lutz. Lutz said at his business — 84717 554th Ave. in Hadar — he recommends new gun owners take the BlueLine course.
He also provided tips on ways for gun owners to be safe.
Every new firearm comes with a device to secure and lock it, Lutz said. The device should be on the gun at all times when not using it, he added.
“That’s the No. 1 thing that you start with,” Lutz said.
If gun owners go to a gun range, they need to place the firearm on the table in front of the target. When not firing the gun, the weapon should be pointed at the range locked open and the magazine removed, Lutz said.
Nebraska residents cannot buy firearms until they receive a purchase permit from their local sheriff’s office, Lutz said.
Residents also can’t purchase firearms until they are over 18. Those who are underage and wanting to use a gun — such as at a gun range — can do so only under supervision by an adult, Lutz said.
Roskens said folks should use common sense with their firearm.
“In my experience, if people follow the basic safety rules, accidents tend not to happen,” Roskens said. “(You also need) to get familiar and comfortable with the firearm that you’re using.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about BlueLine, visit bluelineinstitute.com or call 402-860-7009.