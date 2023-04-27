MADISON — Steve Jessen told the Madison County Board of Commissioners that his property tax bill increased significantly last year, but the Nebraska Legislature supposedly passed record-setting property tax relief.
Others in the county board room agreed on Tuesday, nodding or stating things like “mine, too.”
That’s why Jessen, a supporter of the EPIC Option consumption tax, provided the county board with a reminder that he believes county board support across the state could make the difference in getting it enacted. EPIC stands for Elimination of Property, Income and Corporate taxes.
As Jessen noted, the county boards will be responsible for electing the five regional representatives at the state level who will oversee budgets from the local levels.
Ron Schmidt, a Madison County commissioner, and other county board members, seemed skeptical.
Jessen, a Norfolkan, said Legislative Bill 79 would help provide more local control. Again, the county board members disagreed with him.
And following about 20 minutes of discussion, both sides agreed to disagree — without anyone getting angry or yelling. Before that, however, a range of opinions were expressed.
Jessen provided copies of the latest version of LB 79.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said she actually had provided copies of the bill before the meeting and gave them to the commissioners.
“Really?” Jessen asked. “Did they read it?”
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he had read 90% of the bill and earlier literature on the EPIC Option proposal.
In short, the EPIC Option eliminates all state property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes. Instead, it imposes a one-time consumption tax and services at a rate of about 8% but does not tax groceries or products used in the means of production, such as a farmer who purchases a tractor.
Northeast Nebraska appears to be one area where the consumption tax has appeal. Along with a previous discussion with the county board, a statewide town hall included a stop in Norfolk on a weekend that attracted an estimated 110 people.
If it sounds too good to be true, Jessen and other supporters point to a Beacon Hill study that indicates it would work. The Massachusetts firm’s study has been made available online.
Among other things, getting rid of exemptions on sales taxes and new taxes on services and nonprofits are expected to generate additional funds.
Part of the proposal also eliminates growth to no more than 2% annually on local budgets, without a special vote.
Still, commissioners sounded skeptical that it would work.
Jessen said he believes there are various entities that are putting out false information about it.
“You guys (county commissioners) are the main part of this legislation,” Jessen said. “You are the controlling factor of this whole thing.”
Jessen said there are time frames throughout the process. So if a county, school or city needs more than 2% or 2.5% growth, public hearings can take place and it can be achieved, he said.
The process is such that it requires taking additional growth to the people to get their approval, Jessen said.
Under the EPIC Option, Madison County’s region is known as Fort Atkinson and would include 18 counties. It would be one of five regions, and Madison County would have the same voting power as a county with 1,000 people or less.
Schmidt said he views the EPIC Option as a loss of local control. Now, the local school boards, city councils, county boards and other entities have public hearings and control spending.
Jessen said the counties would still do that. But now the counties would elect five representatives who have authority on whether those budgets get approved.
Stinson said because of how many schools there would be in a region, say 90, that person could not hardly go through in detail to review each budget, along with the cities, counties and other budgets.
“That’s why we elect school boards. That’s why we elect city councils,” Stinson said.
Jessen said the schools, for example, are limited to a 2% increase. So the school board will do its own budget, and the area representative will make sure it fits the criteria from a manual that is put together.
“My property tax went up astronomically, and I didn’t have a thing to say about it. Under this, I would. We would have you help us rein them in,” Jessen said.
Schmidt said he doesn’t agree. If the school board members aren’t capable of doing the job, the constituents could get someone else.
“If they have budget meetings, you get 15 people there and say, ‘Hey, we don’t like this.’ I think you’ll get some change,” Schmidt said.
“Our problem is way more that people don’t go to budget meetings than we are passing bad budgets,” Schmidt said.