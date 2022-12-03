MADISON — Eleazar Romero-Guzman told District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday that he would stop driving drunk.
But the 25-year-old Romero-Guzman didn’t have much foundation to back up his statement — only his word — and, as such, Johnson sentenced the Lincoln man to prison for third-offense DUI with a high test, a felony that carries a maximum of 36 months in prison.
Johnson spared Romero-Guzman the maximum punishment but sentenced him to 20 months behind bars — 18 months for driving drunk and two months for failing to appear in court in May 2021.
Romero-Guzman had spent 108 days in jail, so he’ll serve about 6½ months in prison before his release, assuming he doesn’t behave poorly.
On March 15, 2021, Romero-Guzman was driving recklessly near the junction of Highway 24 and Highway 275 shortly before 5 p.m. Another motorist had called police to report that a tan Chevrolet Impala had nearly caused a collision.
A Norfolk police officer located the vehicle as it moved westbound into Norfolk. The officer followed the vehicle and observed it swerving within its lane, according to an affidavit.
The Impala pulled into the parking lot of a business along Omaha Avenue, and the officer followed and approached the driver, eventually identified as Romero-Guzman, as he opened the driver’s side door of his vehicle.
Romero-Guzman agreed to answer questions from the officer related to his driving. He was asked if he had a driver’s license, to which he said no. A dispatcher, meanwhile, relayed to the officer that Romero-Guzman’s license had been revoked, and Romero-Guzman was placed under arrest.
The officer smelled alcohol emitting from Romero-Guzman as he was being helped into a patrol vehicle, and a subsequent DUI investigation began.
At the police station, Romero-Guzman refused to perform field sobriety maneuvers, according to the affidavit. A chemical breath test showed his BAC to be at .187, over twice the legal limit for driving. Romero-Guzman admitted to drinking six beers before getting in his vehicle.
On Nov. 18, the Lincoln man pleaded guilty and, in exchange, prosecutors agreed to recommend a year in the county jail for the DUI conviction and another 60 days for the no-show in court.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Johnson to follow the recommendation of a 14-month jail sentence. Romero-Guzman wanted to conclude his case, as he has a pending DUI charge in another county.
Court records show that Romero-Guzman was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Otoe County in May 2021, about 2½ months after he was arrested in Norfolk.
Johnson asked Romero-Guzman why he keeps driving drunk; the latter replied that it wouldn’t happen anymore.
“Your history would indicate otherwise,” Johnson said. “I bet you've said this to other judges.”
The judge took issue with Romero-Guzman having been arrested in another county while he was out on bond in his Madison County case.
“While out on this court’s bond, yet another DUI offense was committed by this defendant,” Johnson said. “... You have a substantial criminal history involving alcohol and operating motor vehicles on public roads.”
Romero-Guzman’s decision to drive drunk, Johnson said, threatened to cause serious harm to “innocent travelers on the streets and highways of Nebraska.”
The judge also fined Romero-Guzman $2,000, revoked his license for 15 years and ordered him to serve 12 months of postrelease supervision.
Johnson sentenced others on the following charges:
Theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Aaron Gilligan, 20, Madison County Jail, 270 days in jail with credit for 67 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Cassandra M. Stafford, 38, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Attempted failure to appear
— Eirene E. Waite, 58, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, 60 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Trevor T. Thomsen, 32, 1403 Campus Drive, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Luis A. Alarcon, 43, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Child abuse — two counts, third-degree sexual assault — two counts, tampering with a witness — two counts
— Travis Belina, 25, Battle Creek, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Jeffrey R. Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Katherine A. Hansen, 31, Antelope County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree assault
— Thomas J. Ingram, 44, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew R. Jung, 39, 805 S. Ninth St., tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Jung’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Megan M. Mahlin, 38, Norfolk, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Mahlin’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 31, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 28, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Theon S. Merchant, 31, 301 W. Braasch Ave., Apt. 3, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of alprazolam
— Christopher Short, 22, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon
— Steven E. Plessel, 53, 607 Emerald Drive, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Plessel’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., tested positive for amphetamine. Johnson revoked Rood’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta A. Wheeler, 54, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Protection order violation — second offense, third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Abraham Zarate, 49, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.