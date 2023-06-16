The Madison County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke and forfeit a Lincoln man’s bond after he was arrested in Lancaster County last week on suspicion of first-degree assault.
T’Shawn Evans, 19, of Lincoln was charged in January 2022 in Madison County with two counts each of use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats — charges that carry a total of 10 to 106 years in prison.
An arrest warrant was signed for Evans at the time he was charged, but he wasn’t apprehended by law enforcement until November, when his bond was set at $250,000. His bond was reduced in county court in December to $75,000, which he was able to post 10% of to be released.
Evans’ case was bound over to Madison County District Court in January following a preliminary hearing.
On June 9, Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, filed the motion to revoke and forfeit Evans’ bond after prosecutors learned that he was arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of an assault that left another man intubated and with a fractured neck.
According to a Lincoln Police Department arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to an apartment building shortly after 2 a.m. on June 4 for an unknown problem with a person down outside. A responding officer found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious.
One of the witnesses interviewed at the scene said Evans and the 22-year-old man had gotten into an altercation that turned physical. The fight was recorded by one of the witnesses.
A video of the fight, according to police, showed Evans lifting the alleged victim over his shoulder and slamming him headfirst into the concrete. While the alleged victim was lying on the ground, Evans allegedly kicked and punched him in the head, with the man’s head bouncing off the concrete each time he was struck.
The witness who recorded the video said Evans punched the second man multiple times after the video stopped.
The alleged victim was transported to a Lincoln hospital and was intubated and unconscious, according to police. His head required several stitches, and an MRI showed that he sustained a fractured neck and a torn ligament in his neck.
Evans agreed to meet with police on June 7. He told investigators that he kicked and punched the alleged victim after throwing him to the ground, according to the affidavit.
He then said he had a brief interaction with a group of kids he did not know before going inside the apartment building to retrieve a friend from a party. After exiting the building, Evans said he saw the group of kids chasing the alleged victim and assaulting him.
Evans then was arrested. A first-degree assault conviction carries a punishment of up to 50 years in prison.
Evans’ Madison County charges stem from an incident on Dec. 25, 2021, at a house party in Norfolk.
Norfolk police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North 10th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after a fight broke out at a large party that started the night before. Two men who were assaulted had to be transported to the hospital with facial fractures.
A 14-year-old witness told police that Evans, then 18, had pointed a handgun with a laser at her and threatened to shoot her. The teenager also alleged that Evans had pointed the gun at her father, telling the man he would be shot if he didn’t leave.
The girl’s father said he didn’t know who had pointed the gun at him. A second witness, though, a 19-year-old woman, also identified Evans as having had a gun with a laser during the fight.
The same two witnesses also identified Kalin Bennett, then 19, as someone who had a gun and was pointing it at people at the party. Bennett denied ever having a gun during the fight, but he admitted to being involved in assaulting the two men who had to be hospitalized.
Bennett was sentenced in May 2022 to 3 to 6 years in prison.
Evans is scheduled to appear in court in Madison County on Thursday, June 22, for a bond hearing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 26. He was released from the Lancaster County Jail after posting 10% of $50,000 bond on June 9.