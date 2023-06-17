Korby Gilbertson is an experienced lawyer and lobbyist.
She is a partner in a Lincoln firm that is Nebraska’s oldest lobbying and government relations law firm. Among the agencies it represents are the Nebraska, Lincoln and Omaha home builders associations.
On Thursday evening, the state home builders conducted a forum at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to provide more information about the EPIC Option, which proposes to get rid of the state’s current taxing system.
If Nebraskans put it on the ballot by petition and then voters approve it, all income, sales, property and inheritance taxes would be eliminated and replaced with a consumption tax, which supporters believe would be 7.23%, based on a study.
Gilbertson told members of the Norfolk Area Home Builders Association and others at the forum that for about the past 20 years, she has headed up a group that looks at various tax proposals.
Reducing property taxes is complicated with no easy answers, she said. The EPIC Option is as well.
“This is a constitutional change,” she said. “This isn’t something you can just hit delete and it’s undone. If this passes on the ballot and the state has to address this, we have no idea what is going to happen right now.”
Among the complicating factors are that there are studies by different groups, including certified public accountants. All the groups come up with different numbers, including Beacon Hill, Gilbertson said. Beacon Hill is the Massachusetts firm that projected the consumption tax at 7.23%.
Other studies indicate that this rate will have to be more than double the 7.23% rate, she said, “and more likely in the 20% range.”
The proposal would include two amendments to the Nebraska Constitution. The first prohibits Nebraska from having any other tax other than the consumption tax.
The second amendment deals with groceries.
“Right there you are taking off a large tax base,” Gilbertson said. “In previous iterations of this, they have taxed groceries and then allowed for an offset for lower-income people.”
If the EPIC Option is enacted, it also creates uncertainties, such as local governments that rely on tax-increment financing, as well as the existing agreements that are out there, she said.
Steve Jessen of Norfolk, a supporter of the EPIC Option, said he is not a lawyer or lobbyist, but he is a Nebraskan who pays all the state taxes.
“I can tell you, if we don’t do something about it, we won’t have residents in Nebraska,” he said.
Jessen said the EPIC Option is a grassroots effort across the state that began with 22 people. There happen to be three state senators among the 22, along with six state senators who support the legislation for it.
State Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk said he believes state senators have addressed property tax relief, including this session.
“We do talk to people and we are continuing to work on bills to get property taxes down,” Dover said.
Jessen said, “I respectfully disagree,” noting that his property taxes and everyone he talks to have property taxes that have gone up, with valuations increasing this year.