During Thursday’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) board meeting, members received an update on the Battle Creek Hydraulic Analysis and listened to the concerns of area property owners over a proposed three-dam watershed plan to divert flood waters away from the community.
Mike Sotak with Houston Engineering presented the analysis findings and explained the current three-dam proposal, as well as alternative plans and their associated costs.
Sotak said that at peak flood levels, more than 13,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water flows through Battle Creek. Typically, flooding reaches this magnitude only about once every 100 years, Sotak said.
To deter any flooding in the community, flow rates would have to be reduced to 6,500 cfs, or less, before floodwaters reached Battle Creek. Sotak said the ultimate goal is to reduce water flow to 5,500 cfs within the Battle Creek community.
Sotak said their findings indicated that the current three-dam watershed proposal was the only viable solution for the necessary reduction on flow rate that he had analyzed. Under the current proposal, water would be dammed upstream by three dams with retention areas that would effectively hold the water and reduce the flow rate into the community.
One of the possible benefits of the three-dam proposal could be the development of a water recreation area, although water supply to that area would be solely provided by rainfall.
Drawbacks to the current three-dam proposal, however, are the significant costs involved and the loss of farmland to area farmers. The current proposal would eliminate an estimated 580 acres of area farmland, with the potential for much more, depending on needed changes to infrastructure.
Sotak also spoke about the alternatives to that proposal. He said that while these alternatives might seem like better options, they simply would not reduce flow rates enough to stop flooding in Battle Creek. Those alternatives include a large water detention area, a water diversion channel and a levee system designed to keep water from entering the community.
Costs for the different plans range from just over $50 million to more than $64 million.
Following the report, board members peppered Sotak with questions, and many were not convinced that any of the plans were feasible.
“We’re gonna have to look for other alternatives and find a new funding source, because this isn’t gonna work,” said board member Scott Clausen.
Clausen questioned the benefit of using the costly three-dam system for a 100-year flooding event.
Board members also questioned why a system of storm drains couldn’t be utilized in the community, which now uses culverts and retention ditches to move water.
Sotak said providing a proposal for storm and sewer drains was not part of its analysis.
Following the report from Sotak and discussion by the board, chairman Mark Hall opened the floor for comments from landowners who would be affected by the three-dam proposal.
“I want to know why the landowners are responsible for the solution to a problem we did not create,” said landowner Jim Kaufman.
Kaufman said the flooding problem in Battle Creek is not new and that board members need to look for other ways to solve the flooding issue without punishing farmers.
“How many people who are innocent in this deal are going to be affected? You know you’re going to have to eminent domain the farmers, because you aren’t going to get the land for nothing,” Kaufman said.
Kathy Kaufman also addressed the board, saying that her family stood to lose 320 acres of farmland to the current proposal, not to mention a substantial loss of income.
Landowner James Geyer also questioned the analysis findings.
“It’s been over a year now that this project’s been talked about and discussed, studied, analyzed and now changed. I’m still seeing some gaping holes and have some very high concerns,” Geyer said.
“I’ve asked several times how many acres of land will be purchased. We got a little clarification tonight as far as the cost ... but I have yet to have the questioned answered about how many acres will be bought, and I think it’s time that question is answered,” Geyer added.
He added that the land values that are being used as part of the analysis are outdated and should be revisited.
Madison County commissioner Troy Uhlir also spoke to the board and urged the board to have patience with landowners and to hear their points of view.
The agenda item concluded with the board taking no action on the issue and agreeing to continue the discussion about other alternatives and studying the impacts on those affected by the current proposals.