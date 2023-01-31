LENRD board votes down Battle Creek dam

After close to five years and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on a Watershed and Flood Prevention Operation (WFPO) study, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors has voted to eliminate the study-recommended Battle Creek dam project.
The $550,000 study, primarily developed by JEO Consulting, called for a large dam and reservoir designed to keep floodwater out of the Battle Creek community, which has been plagued by periodic flooding for decades. The board also has paid Houston Engineering more than $80,000 to look at alternatives to the JEO proposal.
The current WFPO study is about 90% complete; however, given the abrupt change in direction by the board, it is apparent that additional time and money will be spent as the LENRD continues to look at alternatives for addressing the flooding issue.
In an 11-4 vote, the board dismissed the $50 million dam proposal, 80% of which would have been paid for by federal and state grant funds, as well as a $3.3 million contribution by the Battle Creek community, leaving a financial burden on district taxpayers of $7 million.
Instead, board members authorized Mike Sousek, LENRD general manager, to begin preparing a financial package that will detail funding options for a proposed $42 million levee system that is not eligible for federal or state grants to cover costs.
Board members who opposed the WFPO proposal have questioned the JEO findings, saying the 1,800 acres of cropland that would be sacrificed as part of the dam project, as well as the associated tax and crop revenue from that land, is more than they are willing to allow. Area crop producers also have been vocal in their opposition to the proposed dam project.
As part of the JEO dam proposal, $26.7 million had been allocated to purchase the needed land from property owners.
On Monday, Sousek said there are no clear-cut funding sources to cover the $42 million levee cost, short of a tax increase for property owners in the district.
“The board has asked me to redirect the study, without any options for dams. The board seems to be leaning toward the levee option, so I’m going to put a financial package together on what it’s going to take to pay for a levee,” Sousek said. “Currently, I don’t know of any grants that I can find to pay for the levee, so it’s probably going to be a property tax request.”
Sousek said the financial burden on property owners for the levee system could increase property taxes to as much as 4.5 cents per $100 of property valuation over a 10-year period. Now, the LENRD assesses a 2.29 cent per $100 property tax on owners within the Lower Elkhorn district.
According to its documentation, the LENRD serves the residents in all, or parts, of 15 counties in Northeast Nebraska. The population of the district is close to 100,000.
Ten years ago, the LENRD board attempted to address the Battle Creek flooding issue; however, no action was taken at that time. Current board members are seeking to finally address the problem but appear to be torn on the best solution and are struggling with how to cover the costs without the benefit of grant funding.
Battle Creek city administrator Mike Fleer, who also sits on the LENRD board, voted to keep the WFPO dam proposal on the table.
Fleer said there have been two significant flooding events in the community since 2011.
“The last one was 2019. Everybody in this region ... in Nebraska ... was affected by it. The 2019 incident was termed a 500-year incident. It was that massive.” The 2011 flood was considered a 100-year event.
Echoing Sousek’s explanation, Fleer said that while most of the alternatives for solving the flood problems carry significant costs, not all of those alternatives are open to funding from the state or federal governments.
“To get assistance to pay for it is the issue. A lot of the options are similar in cost, but when it comes down to it, to get state and possibly federal funds to help pay for it, the dam seemed to have been the best option.”
Fleer said that for the external funding sources to be available, there has to be a clear cost benefit to the project. For the dam project, the cost benefit was the addition of the water reservoir, which could be used for recreational purposes and could draw tourism to the area.
Most LENRD board members, however, questioned the viability of the cost-benefit analysis, saying that the area is not conducive to a recreational attraction.
In his capacity as city administrator for Battle Creek, Fleer said his goal is simple, to keep the water out of the community; however, as an LENRD board member, Fleer said he feels that there is some fiscal responsibility among board members to make a good financial decision for all citizens in the district.
“We have to look out for all of our constituents ... we have to look at the whole district,” Fleer said. “I don’t agree with the way the vote went.”
Another critical issue facing the LENRD board will be downstream water mitigation, should the levee system be built. Both Fleer and Sousek said that as of now, there is no plan for addressing downstream mitigation and that costs associated with dealing with the water downstream is not included as part of the $42 million levee cost.
Fleer said the communities of Norfolk, Stanton, Pilger, Wisner, West Point and Scribner all could be affected as waters are diverted around Battle Creek and move toward the Missouri River during a flood event.
Battle Creek Mayor Heath Mettler also addressed the board, saying that his community was doing everything it could to deal with the flooding issue, but it needed LENRD help.
“We’ve done a lot as a city to move that water through town, through culverts and money invested in trying to get that water out of town,” Mettler said. “We want you guys to do your job with flood prevention and control. I don’t care if there’s a dam, or I don’t care if there’s a levee, but we need something done.”
With no clear solution in sight, the board will review Sousek’s financial package and will continue to explore possible solutions during its next meeting on Thursday, Feb, 9.