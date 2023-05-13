Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager Curt Becker offered an update on a few of the district’s long-range plans and initiatives at the board’s meeting Thursday night.
Becker first provided an overview for flood control and prevention projects that the district is involved in between fiscal years 2024 and 2026.
Among the projects discussed for 2024 were the West Point levee accreditation, the Maple Creek Watershed, the Willow Creek Dam and, of course, the Battle Creek Watershed development plan, among others. These projects carry a current, estimated total cost of more than $2.65 million to the district, although it will be hard to determine more precise cost figures until there is a more definitive plan in place for the Battle Creek issue.
For 2025, in addition to the continuation of the projects already underway, the district will add the Pender flood mitigation project to the list at a cost of $528,000, and a total 2025 project cost of $2.3 million, although again, this number could increase dramatically given the board’s decision on Battle Creek.
In 2026, the Battle Creek and Maple Creek Watershed projects are the only two primary initiatives on the calendar for flood control and prevention.
Becker then shifted his focus to projects within NRD-owned recreation areas. For 2024, the district is expecting project costs surpassing $485,000 for projects in Maple Creek, Willow Creek and Maskenthine Lake and for general maintenance of recreation areas in the district.
Work will continue at Maskenthine Lake in 2025, in addition to project work on the Cowboy Trail. At this time, the only critical project on the 2026 calendar is the continued maintenance of district recreation areas.
Becker typically provides monthly updates to board members on upcoming projects within the district.