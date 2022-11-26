Leadership and its potential to grow Nebraska families and communities were explored at the AgCeptional Women’s Conference last Friday at Northeast Community College.
The AgCeptional committee could not have chosen a better speaker on the topic for a Red Workshop session than Leah Barrett, Northeast president.
Barrett, dressed in boots, blue jeans and flannel jacket, fit right in with the AgCeptional women attending the conference and also fit in with the Northeast students she works with daily.
A native of Wyoming while holding degrees in business administration, she has spent her professional career in the field of leadership, learning, exploring all aspects and teaching.
Committee member Traci Ebel introduced Barrett to a classroom of agriculturally minded women of all ages. They came from near and far to listen to Barrett lead a discussion on leadership and its place in all areas of everyday lives on the farm, the office, in communities and families.
Having been raised as a child of a preacher and teacher, Barrett learned all that mattered was to leave the world a better place than when one enters.
“I can see these values every day here in Nebraska,” Barrett said. “The AgCeptional women here are very good at ensuring the way of life they’ve created is passed down from generation to generation.”
Barrett talked to workshop participants about the value of good leadership in all areas of their lives, family, church and community. She explored a couple of theories on the process of leadership and defined three avenues of theories: Actions are valuable, sharing visions is vital and challenging the process.
Leaders must be those with qualities that enable them to be willing to take a risk. They need to challenge the status quo and be part of the decision.
The individuals who excel at leading are servants first, willing to place priorities that will meet the needs at the time as necessary and they will grow themselves and those around them as humans. Actions are important as well as an individual’s beliefs.
“You are who you are wherever you are,” Barrett said. “Your values need to be congruent with your authentic self. Align with your actions and behavior, and this will bring about change.”
People who find themselves in a leadership position should remember it is never about them but about the people around them. It defines leadership positions as service-orientated and by sharing this power of leadership, it will leave others better humans.
Leadership is a process, not a destination, and self-discovery for volunteers is aided by StrengthsFinder programs. Many communities are using these StrengthsFinder programs to help identify good leaders to grow and serve.
Barrett explored a couple of models for social change and described the advantages. One created in 1994 lists a process for developing change. It includes group values of collaboration, common purpose and controversy with civility, which Barrett said is becoming hard to accomplish in today’s society. Individual values were listed as consciousness of self, congruence and commitment. Moving on to society values, citizenship is important.
Several ideas about leadership are evident in this model: Leadership makes change for others, and it’s not about power or money; leadership is successful when several individuals collaborate together; once again, this makes leadership a process not a destination; leadership includes everyone interested in creating a greater good and is available to everyone; leadership is based on quality values; and finally, leadership through community service is powerful. It will create a better family unit, church group or thriving community.
“Remember, leadership is never about you. It’s about others,” Barrett said.