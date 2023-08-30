Who knew the man who captivated daytime television viewers for 50 years had ties to North Central Nebraska?
It’s true.
Beloved game show host Bob Barker, who died last week at age 99, was born in 1923 in Darrington, Washington. But his grandparents once lived in Verdel, the village situated near the Missouri River in northern Knox County.
Records show that Barker’s grandfather, Joseph, was born in 1832 in Herkimer County, New York. In 1844, he, his mother and stepfather moved to Wisconsin. At the age of 15, Joseph struck out on his own, working on boats on the Great Lakes and ocean for five years, after which he moved to Minnesota and eventually operated a billiard hall.
When war between the states was declared, he enlisted, serving with the Iowa Cavalry. He remained in the military after the war, which brought him to South Dakota. After leaving military service, Joseph operated a trading post at the Santee Agency in South Dakota.
He married Frances Tackett at Fort Randall in 1871 in South Dakota. In 1905, the couple moved to a cottage in Verdel. He died there in 1915; she died there three years later. They are buried in the Ponca Valley Cemetery near Verdel.
Among their four children was Bryan, who was born in South Dakota in 1887. He married Matilda Tarleton around 1922. According to Joseph’s obituary, Bryan was a horse dealer and “expert rider.” However, he was working as an electrician in Missouri in 1930 when he died “from a lingering illness.” Matilda died in 1989.
At some point, Bryan and Matilda lived in Washington, which is where their son, Bob, was born. Eventually, the family moved back to the Nebraska/South Dakota area. According to online records, Bob attended grade school on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, just north of Verdel, where his mother was a teacher. Because his father was one-fourth Sioux, Bob was an enrolled member of the Sioux tribe.
The family later moved to the Springfield, Missouri, area, where Bob attended college and worked in radio and the newspaper business before moving to California, where he hosted “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price is Right” from 1956 until 2007. He married Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945.
The village of Verdel came into being in the early 1900s when the Chicago and North Western Railroad was extended to that point. In 1910, the population was around 160. Thirty-eight people lived there in 2020.