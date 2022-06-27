HUMPHREY — A potential new gym/fine arts center has a home.
The Humphrey Public School Board of Education voted during a recent meeting to purchase 7.26 acres for $300,000 from Pat and Michele Hastreiter for the future project.
The board unanimously approved signing the purchase agreement and warranty deed, which is the first step in the development of the land. The board also asked for and received a verbal agreement from the Hastreiters for the first right-of-refusal of an additional 4.56 acres.
Superintendent Greg Sjuts said there was a conversation with the Hastreiters and it was agreed that if they decided to sell the 4.56 acres, Humphrey Public School would have the first option to purchase it.
This option is not part of the purchase agreement for the 7.26 acres and is a verbal agreement between the school district and the Hastreiters.
Board member Ron Zach said the option of purchasing the additional 4.56 acres is if the district has a need to build a new school, and the 7.26 acres would not be big enough for a gym/fine arts center and a school.
“It’s not something that has to be discussed now, but I think it’s something we should think about,” he said.
The 7.26 acres is located north of the city dump. Drive west on County Road 460 Street, past the Humphrey Public School bus barn. There is a 40-foot access road going to the property.
There is 40 feet coming off the blacktop road, west of the city dump, that is included and allows room for school buses to turn and drive toward the property.
Board member Paul Schemek asked about access from the east, which is property owned by Greg Lubischer.
“If there was access from the east, would there be room for the kids to walk or is it always going to be busing?” Schemek asked.
Board member Tim Meyer said he felt because the district does not own that land, it could not ask to use it for access.
Schemek said information about access might want to be known before purchasing the land.
Sjuts said that area could be annexed by the City of Humphrey in the future, but that is not the board’s decision.
Board president Kevin Kallweit said as long as it was farmland, it would be difficult to annex, but with the district buying and likely developing it, annexation would become easier.
Before purchasing the land, a sight survey was conducted by Advanced Consulting Engineering Services Inc. of West Point. Mid-State Engineering and Testing Inc. of Columbus conducted a study on the viability of building on the land and conducted the environmental study on the land.
The studies and sight survey showed the land to be safe and a viable site for the construction of a gym/fine arts center.
The board first began talking about a gym and fine arts center in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and all plans were put on hold until a later date.
At the Feb. 10, 2020, board meeting, members agreed a community committee should research details on what a gym would look like, location and funding and other details.
At that time, board members thought a gym could provide a place to walk indoors, a gym big enough to easily hold large crowds, an area for cardio workouts and a stage for play and speech contests as well as community events.
New discussions have not included details on the uses of the gym.
Sjuts said negotiations with the Hastreiters were seamless.
“Pat and Michele were great to work with, and even before the committee came up with an amount, they were very receptive to selling, so I appreciate the two of them working with the school district,” he said.