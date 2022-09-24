MADISON — A woman who confronted a second woman inside her Norfolk home this past April and repeatedly swung a knife at the victim was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Amber Bruguier, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 3 to 5 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and child abuse.
Bruguier was arrested on April 9 after police learned from the victim that Bruguier had shown up at her residence and was allowed inside by the victim’s daughter. Once Bruguier saw the victim, she started yelling at her and swinging her fists at the victim.
As the victim was backing away, Bruguier grabbed a large bread knife in the kitchen and began swinging the knife around.
The victim eventually was able to retrieve her children and get away from Bruguier, who left and returned to her own residence.
The 37-year-old Bruguier initially was charged with attempted second-degree assault and attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On June 24, she pleaded guilty to the amended weapon and child abuse charges as part of a plea agreement.
On the day of her crimes, Bruguier was out of control, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. Bruguier had admitted to drinking alcohol and using meth before she went over to her neighbor’s place.
At least one child witnessed the entire event and, as noted by law enforcement, was terrified.
“This was a violent assault with no real justification,” Kiernan said.
Bruguier’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, said Bruguier suffers from mental illness and was having some type of nervous breakdown when she went over to her neighbor’s residence. Probation, he said, is a sentence that would help Bruguier address her mental illness, as well as her struggles with substance abuse.
“She is very remorseful for what happened, and she doesn't really understand how it happened herself,” Ewalt said. “As I said, this was some sort of a nervous or emotional breakdown that occurred. Otherwise, she would not have engaged in this type of activity.”
Ewalt said that while there isn’t a justification for Bruguier’s actions, nobody was injured in the incident. The defense attorney said if the court didn’t believe probation was sufficient, a short prison sentence would be suitable.
“She does admit that she placed the victim in extreme stress,” Ewalt said. “She is sorry about that, your honor.”
Bruguier, who said her actions have caused her pain and guilt, apologized to the victims.
“I want to apologize to the family that I hurt,” she said.
Johnson found that Bruguier’s crimes caused and threatened serious harm.
“This was a crime involving a deadly weapon — a kitchen knife that was used to try and harm a neighbor that had nothing to do with any of your troubles,” the judge said. “As such, the victim had to leave her own apartment.”
Johnson acknowledged that Bruguier’s criminal history consists of mostly misdemeanor offenses, but the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) concluded that Bruguier is at a high risk to reoffend — findings the judge adopted.
Further, the PSI indicated that Bruguier hadn’t realized the impact her crimes have had on the victims nor did the probation office believe she would respond affirmatively to probationary treatment.
“(The probation office believes) mostly that you are concerned about the impact that this offense has had on yourself and your own family,” Johnson said.
Bruguier’s sentence included 3 to 5 years on the weapon conviction and 6 months for child abuse, ordered to be served at the same time. She must serve 18 months less credit for 124 days served before she is eligible for parole and 2½ years less credit for time served before she can be released.
Others were sentenced by Johnson for the following:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Doug L. Brown, 44, Madison County Jail, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 91 days served, costs.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 26, 725 S. 20th St., Unit D, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, 200 hours’ community service, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Zoe B. Rena, 35, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 178 days served, costs.
Attempted theft by receiving ($5,000 or more), possession of methamphetamine
— Blaize A. Warnick, 29, Nebraska State Penitentiary, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional, attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, assault by mutual consent
— Percy M. Weaver, 37, Norfolk Regional Center, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Postrelease supervision violation for resisting arrest, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy W. Jones, 32, Madison County Jail, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 40 days served, costs.