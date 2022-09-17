Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Consultants is always keeping an eye out for the community and its patients.
Now also known as Unity Eye Centers in Norfolk, Authier Miller Pape has been involved in the community for decades. And for many of the staff at the eye care center, it’s the community that makes the business what it is today.
Authier Miller Pape’s focus on community is also what ultimately led to its induction into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame for 2022, which is orchestrated by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk.
Authier Miller Pape is, as the nomination form states, “is always giving back to the community.” The practice has participated in health fairs, mitten and hat drives and more throughout the years. The company also has given back to the community by offering free services to youths, handing out special glasses for viewing solar eclipses and more.
However, Authier Miller Pape’s commitment to the community started more than 50 years ago, when Dr. Rick Authier and his wife, Sandy, first moved to Norfolk to open up the practice.
‘It’s all about the patients’
The Authiers moved to Norfolk from Beatrice in 1967. It was winter in Northeast Nebraska, and the town had received the worst snowfall of the year.
Sandy Authier said she and Rick had no place to live at the time. So they spent 30 days in the Blue Ridge Motel with a 4-month-old baby.
It was not the greatest introduction to Norfolk, Sandy Authier said.
“But I grew to love it, and for me — it's all about patients,” she said. “Yes, it's been a great business town. Yes, we've been very blessed. ... But when I walk out there and I see a patient that's been here for 55 years, that's a big part.”
The Authiers practiced in three different locations in downtown Norfolk for several years. Then in 1994, Dr. Steve Miller was added to the practice, and Dr. Jeff Pape joined three years later in 1997.
The big move
In 2001, Authier Miller Pape moved from the downtown area to the western edge of town because of a lack of space for its growing number of patients.
At the time, the location was out in the country, Miller said. But the practice had consultants come look at the community, who assessed that the town was going to grow out west — toward the practice.
“There was a sense of optimism,” Miller said. “The future growth was instrumental in us building out here. And it's really proven to be true. We always wanted to be the hub for eye care in Northeast Nebraska, and the larger facility allowed us to (expand) retinal and general ophthalmology services.”
But Norfolk isn’t the only thing that has grown since its inception.
Since Authier Miller Pape’s move in the early 2000s, it has remodeled and added high-tech equipment. It also offers services that are more commonly found in bigger cities, such as Lincoln or Omaha.
“We have the technology where they don't have to go anywhere else outside Norfolk to get the treatment that they need,” Dr. Courtney Goetsch said.
They also added new staff members and optometrists. In 2006, Authier Miller Pape added Goetsch and Dr. Jenny Furstenau to the practice. Dr. Chris Rupp then was added to the practice in 2014 and vision therapist Dr. Marie Bolin in 2020.
“I actually worked (at Authier Miller Pape) as a technician while I was going to Wayne State College for undergrad,” Goetsch said, “... It kind of became my second family with the practice’s dedication to their patients and community.”
Combining resources
Authier Miller Pape joined forces with Eyecare Associates in Columbus and Family Eye Center in Grand Island to form Unity Eye Centers in January 2020.
Then the practice, along with the other eye care centers, brought in Jake Claussen as the chief operating officer, Debbie Windedahl as the chief financial officer and Michelle Wemhoff as the insurance manager.
“They help run Unity as a whole — all the practices together,” Pape said. “And that's allowed us to spend more time seeing patients and doing things that we would rather do, which is seeing patients, treating patients and taking care of people.”
Sandy Authier said one of her favorite aspects about working at the practice are the patients. She’s treated whole families throughout the years and has witnessed them grow up.
While her husband died in 2017, Authier, who is now 77, still works at Authier Miller Pape at least two days a week. However, she hopes to retire after working 60 years in the optometry business, which would be next year.