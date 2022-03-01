PILGER — The Cooper Family Community Center, like the hub in the center of a wheel, is the midpoint of Pilger’s community activities. Folks pick up their mail there, attend meetings and reunions there and get physically fit, all under one roof.
With a ribbon cutting held in 2017, the Cooper Family Community Center includes not only a large banquet hall with commercial kitchen, but also a dedicated space for the senior center, a conference/education room and a wellness center.
In addition, a portion of the building’s large foyer is the location for residents’ postal boxes. Stacey Sommerfeld serves as the manager for both the senior citizens center and the facility itself. Managed by separate boards of directors, the building houses any number of community events, plus is open for rentals to folks both within and outside of the community.
Fortunately, for those interested in renting the facility, Sommerfeld, a wedding planner and dance studio manager, can assist with decorations, staging and even with unique instructions such as a bridal couple’s first dance or that of the bridal party.
The facility is magical when decorated, Sommerfeld said, as it has been for various weddings, dances and the Christmas holiday. The handicapped-accessible banquet hall has hosted a number of large meetings since the facility opened, including family and high school reunions, and receptions for weddings, graduations and funerals. The 4,000-square-foot space seats 400.
Extras include a premium sound system and large-screen televisions, plus dropdown screens compatible with laptops. A fireplace adds a welcoming touch.
The Pilger Senior Center offers meals as well as Meals on Wheels, plus other activities. Exercise classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, for example.
On Fridays beginning at 9 a.m., those who stop by are treated to coffee and sweet rolls. A number of future events will be taking place, including a vendor fair in March and an April 1 movie day, plus a summer bridal fair and occasional dances.
The workout facility, dedicated to the late physician John Davies, features Cybex treadmills, NuStep, interactive Exspresso bikes, Cybex crosstrainers, dumbbells, exercise balls and more. It is open 24 hours each day for members through the use of a key fob. Future plans may include the services of a personal trainer.
The facility has been a gathering place of quite some importance. The majority of Pilger’s Main Street — including its post office and existing community building, which also served as the town’s senior center — was destroyed by an EF-4 tornado on June 16, 2014.
The rebuilding of the community has been an extensive process; the Cooper Family Community Center and the activities taking place within its walls have been instrumental in that process.
“The goal of the center is to grow community involvement and awareness,” said Kim Dunklau, who serves on the Pilger Senior Center Board.
“And community spirit,” added Kathy Koehlmoos, who comes several times a week to exercise.
Information on the activities of the facility can be found on the following Facebook pages: Pilger Senior Citizen Center, Cooper Family Community Center and Pilger Wellness Center. It is located at 100 W. Second St. in Pilger.