MADISON — A judge and three attorneys spent 6-plus hours on Monday asking dozens of Madison County residents — one-by-one — about their knowledge of the criminal case against DeShawn Gleaton Jr., but a 12-person jury is yet to be selected.
A group of 70 jury panelists gathered at the Madison County Courthouse Monday morning, and by the end of the day, that number was whittled down to 42. Twelve people from that pool will decide the fate of Gleaton, who is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020.
Gleaton, 30, is standing trial for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
Shortly after the shooting, Christiansen was transported to Faith Regional Health Services, where she died in surgery. Gleaton was arrested that same day in Sioux City, where he is alleged to have fled shortly after the shooting.
Panelists were asked several questions by District Judge James Kube, who will preside over Gleaton’s trial.
Kube asked panelists whether they had read about Gleaton’s case in the news or on social media; whether they had already decided on Gleaton’s guilt or innocence; and if they were friends with Christiansen or know Christiansen’s family.
Nine people in the original group of 42 names drawn raised their hands when asked if they already formed an opinion on Gleaton’s guilt or innocence, and seven indicated they either knew Christiansen or know her family. About two-dozen panelists said they had read about the case.
Attorneys, with Kube’s endorsement, agreed to privately question each person who raised their hands to determine whether they would qualify as a juror. Some panelists were questioned by the court and counsel longer than others, but most people answered questions for 10-20 minutes.
Thirteen of the 42-person pool were excused by the judge after being questioned, meaning they won’t bear any responsibility in determining Gleaton’s fate. An additional 13 names were subsequently called to fill those spots, and seven of them raised their hands when asked about their knowledge of the case and connection to Christiansen and her family.
Of those seven, three more people were excused, so three more names were drawn. Two of those three people were questioned, and one was excused. Eventually, the judge and both counsel agreed upon a pool of 42 people that attorneys can select from — at least temporarily.
Attorneys typically ask panelists several questions as a group during the jury selection process to determine their qualifications, and those questions are yet to be asked.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Kube told panelists that it could take up to a couple hours or more to finish jury selection, so attorneys agreed to break for the day and resume the process on Tuesday.
The 42-panelist pool was then dismissed and ordered to return Tuesday morning, as was the small group of people that hadn’t yet been drawn into the pool. Additional questioning could prompt more people in the 42-panelist pool to be excused.
Kube admonished each potential juror who remained in the courtroom late Monday afternoon not to discuss the case with anyone.
“You don’t know very much at all about this case in terms of the evidence and what’s actually going to happen,” Kube said. “... Facts, places and things like that change.”
Kube said the most important thing for panelists to remember is that they shouldn’t form or express any opinion about the case until after they are excused.
Jury selection was scheduled to resume on Tuesday, with opening arguments to be held shortly thereafter.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith is the prosecutor in the case and is expected to call dozens of witnesses to testify for the prosecution. Gleaton is represented by Todd Lancaster and Robert Kortus of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.