MADISON — A 15-year-old Madison boy charged with first-degree sexual assault had his case taken under advisement on Wednesday while a judge determines whether the teenager’s case should be transferred to juvenile court.
The suspect appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson for a hearing on a motion made earlier this month by the teen’s attorney, Brad Montag, to transfer his client’s case to juvenile court.
On Feb. 17, the Madison County Attorney’s Office filed the sexual assault charge against the boy in adult court. The charge stems from allegations made by a 14-year-old girl that the suspect, a relative of hers, sexually assaulted her on Feb. 12 at his Madison residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Madison Police Department was contacted on Feb. 15 by a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee about a possible sexual assault. The alleged victim said in an interview with a child advocacy specialist that she had taken a nap on the afternoon of Feb. 12, a Sunday, and woke up around 11 p.m.
Once the girl woke up, she said, she and a second girl went to the suspect’s bedroom to play video games. Shortly thereafter, the two girls fell asleep.
The suspect, according to the 14-year-old girl, began touching her in a sexual manner as she was asleep. The girl added that the sexual contact, which allegedly involved sexual penetration, was unwanted. The girl said she had tried to get the 15-year-old to stop.
After several minutes, the suspect apparently heard a noise elsewhere in the house and ran out of the room. When the second girl woke up, the purported victim told her that "it happened again.”
Testimony at Wednesday’s hearing revealed that the girl also was interviewed by a child advocacy specialist in May 2021, when she was 12, upon making similar allegations at the time against the boy, then 13.
The boy was never charged in connection to the 2021 allegations.
Videos of the alleged victim’s child advocacy interviews from May 2021 and February were played in court.
Michael Hopen, a captain with the Madison Police Department, testified that the alleged victim regularly would stay at the suspect’s house prior to early 2021. But after sexual assault allegations surfaced, the girl said she wouldn’t stay at the suspect’s home. The February incident reportedly was the first time the girl had slept over at the suspect’s residence in nearly two years.
Besides the videos presented by the county attorney’s office, Johnson will take into account a series of exhibits offered by Montag that include context of interviews of the suspect’s parents.
Johnson gave Montag and Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, five days to submit written closing arguments.
When deciding whether jurisdiction of a minor’s case should be transferred from adult court to juvenile court, judges must weigh several factors listed in Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276.
These factors include whether the juvenile poses a threat to public safety; whether they have been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence; and the type of treatment the minor would be amenable to.
If the suspect is convicted in adult court, he would face up to 50 years in prison. If he is convicted in juvenile court, where prison isn’t a possible punishment, he would be subject to probation or commitment to a youth rehabilitation facility.
The suspect was released from the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center on Feb. 20 — two days after he was taken into custody — upon posting 10% of $50,000 bail that had been set in Madison County Court.