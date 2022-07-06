STANTON — A judge received several evidentiary exhibits in Stanton County District Court on Tuesday as prosecutors made their case to keep a rural Leigh teenager’s case in adult court.
Gabriel Safty appeared before District Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt, regarding a motion filed by Ewalt on June 13 to transfer Safty’s district-court case to juvenile court.
Safty is charged with first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft in connection with the alleged early morning break-in and armed sexual assault of a female at her rural Stanton County residence on April 21. After the purported sexual assault, Safty allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled law enforcement before he was apprehended in rural Cuming County.
On Tuesday, Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli offered 15 exhibits as evidence for Kube to review as part of the state’s attempt to keep Safty’s case in adult court. The exhibits included a juvenile intake summary, incident reports, court journal entries and separate audio recordings of an apparent confession from Safty and an interview with the alleged victim after the April 21 incident.
Lammli called Crystal Hestekind, a juvenile probation supervisor, and Mike Unger, Stanton County sheriff, to the witness stand.
Hestekind testified that if Safty’s juvenile charges were transferred to juvenile court and if Safty subsequently was sentenced to probation — just as he was in his 2018 case — it could take several months to determine a course of treatment for Safty. Children can remain under the juvenile court’s jurisdiction until they’re 19, so the amount of time Safty would be granted to seek any sort of treatment would possibly be limited.
When filing a motion to transfer a juvenile’s case to adult court or when arguing to keep a juvenile’s case in adult court, prosecutors must consider several factors listed in Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276.
These factors include the previous history of the juvenile and whether he or she had been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence and whether the juvenile poses a threat to public safety.
Lammli argued that almost all of the factors in 43-276 dictate to keep Safty’s case in adult court.
Ewalt asked Kube for 10 days to submit a written argument as to why Safty’s case should be transferred to juvenile court. Kube told Lammli he would have 10 days to write a response brief. Once both attorneys have submitted their briefs to the judge, Kube then will consider both arguments, plus the evidence adduced by prosecutors in making a decision.
On June 14, County Judge Michael Long heard prosecutors’ motion to transfer Safty’s charges of first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies, from juvenile court to adult court. First-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats cannot be filed directly in adult court because neither charge is a Class 2A felony or higher.
Long ruled in a written order that prosecutors met their burden of proof regarding the transfer of Safty’s juvenile case to adult court.
Safty is scheduled to appear before Long in Stanton County Court on Tuesday, July 12. If Safty is convicted on each of his six charges, and if each conviction comes in adult court, he would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond, with 10% required for release.