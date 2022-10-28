PIERCE — A man convicted of several felonies was passed on for probation on Thursday for a pair of weapons convictions.
Citing a litany of criminal convictions on Lance Willits’ record, District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced the 40-year-old to 3 years in prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.
Willits was credited with 1 day served in jail and must serve 18 months before he becomes eligible for mandatory release.
The Pierce man’s sentence resulted from his arrest on the morning of Dec. 3, 2021.
Pierce County deputies had responded to an area about 2 miles north of Pierce after a person reported that they saw two men sleeping in a vehicle along a county road. Deputies found Willits sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and another man passed out in the passenger seat.
After being woken up, the men told authorities that they were parked where they were because they had run out of gas.
As officers were observing Willits’ vehicle, they noticed several power tools, including grinders, saws, impact drivers and screwdrivers. A large amount of copper wire plus two bolt cutters also were spotted.
Law enforcement then decided to conduct a full search of Willits’ vehicle and found brass knuckles in the center console between the two front seats.
Willits, having been convicted of felonies multiple times, was prohibited from possessing such weapons. He pleaded guilty to both crimes on Aug. 23.
Ted Lohrberg, Pierce County attorney, called Willits “his own worst enemy.” The county attorney said there were “things going on” that the state wasn’t sure it could prove, in reference to the findings of freshly cut wire and expensive tools in Willits’ vehicle.
The pre-sentence investigation (PSI) report showed that Willits had sought counseling in September. Lohrberg said he appreciated Willits taking that step but that it “might be too late.”
“The PSI thinks incarceration is the appropriate sentence, and I think that's true,” Lohrberg said.
Willits has a criminal history dating back to 2000, when he was 18 years old. He has convictions and subsequent incarceration sentences for possessing a defaced firearm, second-offense bad checks, procuring, several thefts, criminal mischief and possession of controlled substances.
Kate Jorgensen, Willits’ attorney, said Willits had no way of getting away from his criminal history, and “the only thing he can do is try to be a better person in the future.”
A number of Willits’ convictions stem from when he was in his 20s, Jorgensen said, but he has taken steps since to address his methamphetamine addiction.
The defense attorney said Willits had been working, sought counseling and was addressing a felony drug charge he picked up in Lancaster County in July while his Pierce County case was pending.
The December 2021 incident was a mistake, Jorgensen said. She asked Johnson to consider Willits for probation, saying her client hadn’t received a chance at probation in 17 years.
“This was not a crime of violence,” she said. “He was possessing something he should not have been possessing. It was a mistake and he certainly knows that.”
A teary-eyed Willits also asked the judge for probation, saying he wouldn’t be able to get the treatment he needs if he’s incarcerated and that he wanted to be present in his daughter’s life.
Johnson wasn’t buying what Willits was selling.
“Mr. Willits, you and the other fellow … were found asleep in the middle of the country while I imagine your daughter was home,” the judge said. “You weren't too concerned about your daughter at that time.”
There is only one reason for one to possess brass knuckles, Johnson said, “and that’s not really to do anything productive.”
The judge found that no substantial circumstances existed that would tend to excuse Willits’ crimes, nor was there any sign of provocation. Johnson also found Willits to have a substantial criminal history.
“The number of times you've been incarcerated, you have not gotten the point to not engage in illegal activity,” Johnson said sternly. “I understand what you're saying, Mr. Willits, but the point is, this was in your hands already and you have a litany of offenses. At any point in time, you could’ve stopped.
Johnson told Willits he doesn’t like separating families, specifically parents from their children.
“The person who was best in position to prevent yourself from being in this courtroom before me was you,” he said. “The best person to consider the situation of your daughter and how to best protect her was you.
“Instead of being home, you were out, asleep or passed out or whatever it was, in possession of contraband because you're a felon, and that’s all on you.”
Willits’ sentence includes 3 years in prison for the illegal weapon possession conviction and 9 months for carrying a concealed weapon, ordered to be served at the same time. Willits also was sentenced to 18 months of postrelease supervision.