PIERCE — Seeing no end in sight to a pattern of behavior exercised by Denis Kerkman over the past year, a judge sentenced the 89-year-old Tilden man to 180 days in jail on Wednesday in Pierce County Court.
Kerkman had faced up to a yearlong jail sentence from County Judge Ross Stoffer for a protection order violation that he pleaded guilty to in September.
Wednesday’s sentencing included a series of interruptions by Kerkman when Stoffer was speaking, in addition to a healthy share of finger pointing on behalf of the 89-year-old.
Trouble started last April for Kerkman. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the time was dispatched to a residence north of Tilden regarding Kerkman and an 81-year-old woman who had been granted a protection order against Kerkman stemming from years of physical and verbal abuse.
The 81-year-old woman had reported that she was working at the residence when Kerkman arrived and tried to talk to her. Kerkman, who was on the property when a sheriff’s deputy arrived, said he was trying to tell the victim about a headlight on her vehicle.
A witness said that when he arrived at the house, Kerkman was standing between the victim and her vehicle and was trying to “block her in.” Kerkman was arrested and then posted 10% of a $1,500 bond the next day.
Kerkman found himself in hot water again on June 15. The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the same location as the initial protection order violation after a man reported that Kerkman was at the residence but had recently left. The 81-year-old victim was at the house at the time.
The witness said he had taken a video of part of an altercation between Kerkman and the victim. Kerkman had grabbed the woman by the arm and tried pulling her toward a shed on the property, the witness said.
Kerkman was arrested on a subsequent warrant about a week after the second violation. Stoffer accordingly increased Kerkman’s bond to $20,000, which he posted on June 26.
The Tilden man had been scheduled to appear before Stoffer again in Pierce County on Aug. 10, but he was arrested the day before in Antelope County on suspicion of violating the same protection order for a third time.
On Aug. 9, the Neligh Police Department was dispatched to the victim’s address after she reported that Kerkman had parked outside her residence and started talking to her. Kerkman, according to the victim, made comments about “this situation not ending well.”
Kerkman was later located by police at his residence and taken into custody.
He was convicted of violating a protection order in Antelope County and spent 51 days in jail before entering a plea in October. He was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to a period of time served.
STOFFER HAD set Kerkman’s Pierce County sentencing for Jan. 25, but Kerkman asked to continue his hearing so he could retain new counsel.
On Jan. 27 — two days after Kerkman’s sentencing was moved — he was arrested again by the sheriff’s office and later charged with terroristic threats, a felony.
In an affidavit written by Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, a woman who was described as around 90 years old told the sheriff that Kerkman had come to her residence and told her, “Something bad is going to happen to (the victim) on Monday,” the victim being the 81-year-old woman.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said on Wednesday that he “was ready” to have Kerkman placed on probation in January. Lohrberg didn’t recommend a sentence for Kerkman but called attention to Kerkman’s multiple convictions for protection order violations in separate counties.
Brad Ewalt, Kerkman’s attorney for less than a month, said he didn’t know that more jail time for Kerkman would be “the answer.” Kerkman was someone who, before last year, had no criminal history, Ewalt said.
The victim had filed for divorce from Kerkman, sending him “off the deep end,” the defense attorney said. Ewalt said probation would allow Kerkman to correct his behavior and address his mental health struggles.
Kerkman, when given the opportunity to speak, said the reason he was so upset was because he married a prostitute, and that she was having outside sex. Ewalt then cut his client off.
Kerkman then shifted toward his physical health, telling Stoffer that his kidneys and sockets hurt and he would become a cripple in a couple of months if he couldn’t go see a doctor. He then sharply pointed at Eberhardt, who was in the courtroom, and said he was “being framed by that guy right over there.”
Stoffer told Kerkman it was concerning that he continued to be charged and convicted of crimes after having been ordered not to have contact with the victim. Stoffer added that he thought the time Kerkman spent in jail in his Antelope County case would have changed his behavior.
Also troubling, the judge said, was that Kerkman allegedly made threats toward the same woman only two days after he had been granted a motion to continue his sentencing in January.
“So, it just doesn't seem to matter, Mr. Kerkman, what the court does,” Stoffer said. “... None of those things are …” Kerkman interjected before Stoffer could finish.
“It’s time people know the truth of what’s going on,” he said.
Stoffer, after Ewalt quieted Kerkman, said he had considered placing Kerkman on probation in January and having him complete a batterer’s intervention course. But the judge said he had come to realize that probation wasn’t appropriate.
Kerkman, again butting in, asked the judge, “How would you like it if your wife was going out with a guy while she’s sleeping in bed with you?” Stoffer said that wasn’t the issue.
“The issue here is are you going to obey court orders or not?” the judge said.
Kerkman’s advanced age was something Stoffer said he considered in handing down his sentence. The judge said he doesn’t find pleasure in sending people to jail.
“But I still feel since 51 days in Antelope (County) didn’t get things to stop, it’s got to be more than that,” Stoffer said. “... With these types of different repeat activities — all very similar — certainly it would not be out of line to give you the maximum sentence of a year in jail.”
Kerkman was given credit for 5 days already served. He’ll spend a little over 3 more months in jail.
BEFORE KERKMAN was sentenced, Stoffer presided over a preliminary hearing in Kerkman’s terroristic threats case. The judge found probable cause to bind the felony charge over to district court after hearing testimony from deputy Jacob Wostrel.
Ewalt asked Stoffer to reduce Kerkman’s bond in his felony case, which had been set at $100,000. Kerkman had been dealing with severe pain to the point where he could hardly move, Ewalt said, and he would need to see a doctor before his condition worsens.
Lohrberg said he had learned from the sheriff’s office that, one minute, Kerkman will complain that he can hardly move, and, when nobody is around, he will walk around his cell, change his clothes and appear to maneuver just fine.
“I think he’s playing it a little bit,” Lohrberg said.
Stoffer denied Ewalt’s request for a bond reduction, noting that the sheriff’s office has an obligation to report to Lohrberg or to the court in the event Kerkman needs medical attention. Previous testimony revealed that Kerkman had been uncooperative with EMTs who examined him at the jail.
The judge said bond was appropriate so that protection of the public — particularly the victim — could be afforded.
Kerkman is scheduled to appear in district court on Thursday, March 30. He faces up to 3 years in prison in his felony case.