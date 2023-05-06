MADISON — A Wayne woman was jailed on Friday after a judge chose not to accept her reasoning for showing up for court and failing a drug test.
Michelle Macias, 49, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Before her hearing, Macias, who had been out of jail on bail, was drug tested via a urinalysis.
Macias’ urine sample yielded a positive test for meth, which typically prompts judges to order defendants to be held in jail until they test negative, at which time their case can be taken up.
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley told Johnson that Macias’ positive test was the result of a steroid inhaler she had been prescribed by a doctor at Faith Regional Physician Services in Wayne.
Headley said quick research he conducted prior to court indicated that a positive meth test is possible with the medication Macias is on.
Macias’ medicine was in her vehicle in the courthouse parking lot, Headley said, and she would be willing to retrieve it if Johnson wished. Headley, though, did not provide the court with evidence to back Macias’ claim.
The public defender also asked the judge for a continuance of Macias’ pretrial and trial, explaining that additional time is needed to discuss Macias’ case with her.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said he was unaware of any steroid inhaler that would cause a positive meth test. He asked Johnson to revoke Macias’ bail and take her case up once she tests negative. The county attorney added that Macias’ case would be strung along if she continued to test positive for drugs before court appearances.
Friday wasn’t the first time that Macias provided a dirty sample before court. On Jan. 20, she tested positive for buprenorphine and THC and also attributed that dirty sample to medications she was taking.
Five days later, she further tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine, as well as THC.
Johnson revoked Macias’ bail on Friday, citing the absence of concrete evidence that her failed test was caused by her steroid inhaler.
Macias’ underlying charge stems from her arrest in August after police investigated the finding of suspected meth in a backpack in July believed to belong to Macias.
She faces up to 2 years in prison if she’s convicted.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more)
— Jason E. Mahoney, 34, Reception and Treatment Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence — second offense
— Miguel Martinez, 18, 825 W. Benjamin Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— Theon S. Merchant, 32, 301 E. Braasch Ave., Apt. 3, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, escape, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Rashid D. Perry, 23, 304 N. 12th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Amber J. Sloan, 33, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Andrew K. Warneke, 38, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta A. Wheeler, 55, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a competency evaluation ordered.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a stolen firearm
— Amber D. Bullock, 36, Springfield, Missouri, had her hearing continued.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted assault by strangulation
— Jose A. Leon, 33, 300 Oak St., had his hearing continued.
Intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, false reporting
— Heather Bilstein, 27, 1005 Ann Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, false reporting, abortion after 20 weeks, abortion by an unlicensed physician
— Jessica A. Burgess, 42, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.